MURRAY — There is an old saying about the game of basketball that proclaims that contrasting styles can produce the most interesting games.
Wednesday’s Murray Bank Hardwood Classic encounter between the boys teams of Louisville Collegiate and Calloway County seemed to qualify. Collegiate relies on a patient, very deliberate pace that makes the opposition have to play defense for minutes at a time. The Lakers prefer more speed.
And on this night, speed prevailed as Calloway, shook off rust from the Christmas break after falling behind early, then increased the tempo and took charge to zip to a fairly easy 57-36 win at the CFSB Center on the Murray State campus.
“When you’ve had five days off, you kind of have that conversation of rest versus rust and I never like to give our guys two days off and three is a stretch,” said Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver, whose team improved to 9-3 on the season, while the Titans dropped to 3-5. “I thought our guys did a good job to shake some of that rust, but when you play a team that’s disciplined like that and is willing to take two minutes off the clock in the halfcourt, it’s tough to shake off rust.You’ve got to be disciplined on defense and you’ve got to credit our guys for staying down . They didn’t make a single three (0-of-9) in this game and that’s what we’re wanting to make them take tough threes and tough twos.”
The defensive side handled, Calloway was able to gain control by putting the ball in the basket with more regularity, ending the night a solid 51.7% from the field, despite not looking its usual self from long range (6-of-18). Calloway led at the end of each quarter — 15-8 after one stanza, 25-18 at halftime and 37-25 after the third quarter.
Guard Eli Finley was 9-of-14 from the floor and did hit three bombs for his game-high 25 points, while forward Jonah Butler collected a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds, while guard Conner Lockhart contributed 11 points.
“We can shoot the ball and we have the ability to beat you off the bounce (particularly with Finley, who scored many of his points on soft floaters of five to seven feet) and we can make threes,” Cleaver said. “Jonah is a walking double-double and Eli and Conner, when they are able to get to the basket, it makes for a pretty dynamic offense.”
