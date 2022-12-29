Finley vs. Collegiate

Calloway County guard Eli Finley drives the ball against Louisville Collegiate defender Woodford Ragland Wednesday night at the CFSB Center on the Murray State campus.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — There is an old saying about the game of basketball that proclaims that contrasting styles can produce the most interesting games.

Wednesday’s Murray Bank Hardwood Classic encounter between the boys teams of Louisville Collegiate and Calloway County seemed to qualify.  Collegiate relies on a patient, very deliberate pace that makes the opposition have to play defense for minutes at a time. The Lakers prefer more speed.