MURRAY — There is a saying that goes with Calloway County’s football season in 2021 — life is not always fair.
And it was not for the Lakers, who had a combination of things, mainly the thing in football that causes the most damage, injuries, disrupt what seemed to be a very promising season that ended 3-7. However, perhaps this season could be best summed up in what turned out to be the final minutes of the season last week at Morganfield.
While things had not gone the way they wanted, the Lakers did not leave by just lying down and quitting. No. They fought, until the clock said they couldn’t anymore.
Against a Union County team that enters this week’s Class 3A state playoffs ranked as the No. 4 team in the commonwealth, the Lakers left with their heads high. Despite being knocked out for the third game in a row after the Braves built a large enough lead for a running clock to be allowed, the Lakers fought through that disappointment and scored two touchdowns in the final six-or-so minutes. Sure, it only made the final score more respectable, but leaving rainy Morganfield with the score 48-22 was a lot better than 48-7, which is what is what it would have been if not for that burst.
“We’ve got a lot to brag on,” said Calloway Head Coach Chris Champion during the postgame show last week in an interview with play-by-play broadcaster Randy McCallon on Elevate 89.7 FM. “So, yeah, we caught some pretty tough breaks but, at the end of the day, that’s football.That’s life and we talk a lot about life lessons and I’m proud of this group and the family they have.
“I love this group of seniors and this group of boys. It’s my second-favorite family, you know? And I hope they can look past the losses we’ve had this season and the tough times and that they can see the team we really had.”
Calloway trailed 22-7 at halftime after quarterback Kanyon Franklin found receiver Drew Hudgin for six yards and a touchdown in the closing seconds of the second quarter. All 22 of Union’s points had come in the second quarter after the Lakers pitched a shutout in the opening stanza.
Another Union burst followed in the third quarter and into the early part of the fourth. Then, with the season rapidly headed toward its end with the running clock, Calloway dug down deep. First, Franklin picked up a bad snap and found a way to gallop 19 yards for a fist down inside the Union 5-yard line. One play later, running back Johnathan Durham got his first TD run of the year to make the score 48-14.
But perhaps the signature moment of the season came in the dying seconds. After Franklin scored on an 11-yard run with 34.5 seconds left and Union blocked the ensuing point-after-touchdown kick, Franklin picked up the ball and ran it into the end zone for two points.
“What I told our guys is, ‘OK, we’re going to leave our excuses back at Calloway County.’ I thought the team we had tonight was a good team,” Champion said, turning his attention to the schedule and how its difficulty may have prevented it from having a better RPI rating that could have put it in better position to claim a postseason bid.
“At the end of the day, it would have been nice to have had the schedules of some of the other teams making the playoffs instead of us (the Lakers were in a three-way tie for the final two spots in the district with Hopkins County Central and Madisonville-North Hopkins, both of whom were rated higher than Calloway). That makes it kind of tough for what we’re doing here.”
Calloway, though, played a tough non-district schedule that included crosstown rival Murray High (8-2 this season in Class 2A), Henderson County of 6A (third in the 1st District), Mayfield (a Class 2A superpower that ranks as the fourth-winningest program in American high school football history) and the afore-mentioned Union.
“But it’s high-risk, high-reward and if we could have won one of those games, then we get the benefit of the RPI,” he said. “But these kids know that if they see us not scheduling some of those team, then we’re not pushing them and challenging them. I believe in what we’re trying to do. I believe in this coaching staff and the work we’re putting in.”
Not making the playoffs is obviously disappointing, but Champion said the prospects of replacing a large senior class is very daunting. These include some of the Lakers’ biggest offensive weapons this season, Franklin, Hudgin, running back Timarian Bledsoe (who was injured the second half of the season) and utility man Trystan Wright.
Calloway will also be missing hard-nosed defenders Reese Henderson, Karsen Starks and Logan Emery, who was limited by injuries late in the season, along with Gabe Carson, Hayden Ragland and Eric Mendoza. Injuries also hampered linemen Luke Cullop and Luke Johnson, while Blake Crass and Dakoyta Littlebrant are also departures from that unit.
However, Champion said there are already building blocks in place.
“Thomas (Grace) and Henry Byford (both linemen), those are two guys who, early in the season, weren’t starters for us, yet, I tell you what, those kids came in and got a lot of valuable experience,” he said, moving on to sophomore receiver/defensive back Price Aycock, who became a big playmaker in the middle of the season before missing the final few weeks with an injury. “Having (Aycock) on the sideline was tough. That kid is such a playmaker for us and he’s a ballhawk on defense.
“Then, you look at (junior) John Durham tonight, averaging six or eight yards a carry and he really came in and did some good work for us after (Bledsoe’s) shoulder started acting up again. And I thought (sophomore) Tate Weatherly just played an outstanding game on defense. That kid weighs about a buck thirty and he’s out there just knocking the snot out of people.”
Going forward, Champion said the offseason will be a time of re-evaluation of things.
“We’re going to see what we can do to help with some of these injuries,” he said. Injuries began to mount after the Lakers’ dramatic 41-35 win over MNH at Murray.That was followed by a heart-breaking 30-29 home loss to Hop Central after Calloway had the lead most of the game. “All of this isn’t on the kids. I’m going to take some of this too and we’ll put our heads together and we’ll be ready to go for next season.”
