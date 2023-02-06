MURRAY — Calloway County welcomed Paducah’s St. Mary to Jeffrey Gymnasium for a Saturday afternoon matinee. Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s squad used a stout defensive effort to wipe away a two-game losing streak and celebrated homecoming with a 60-37 rout of the Vikings.
Cleaver was thrilled to see his team (19-6) get back into the win column.
“Great bounce back for our guys,” Cleaver said after his team had been beaten by Region 3 power Ohio County and 4th District archrival Murray High. “Ball movement was sensational today. Kolt Bazzell was a fire starter and our team fed off his great energy and tenacious defense.”
Luke Sims got the Vikings (10-13) off to a good start by scoring nine of his team-high 18 points off of ball screen action in the first quarter. This seemed to show that Calloway appeared to still be feeling the effects of dropping a heartbreaking 42-41 decision to Murray High less than 24 hours earlier. Cleaver’s charges got off to a sluggish start but appeared to get a wake-up call off of the bench from key reserve guard Bazzell.
Bazzell entered the game with his team trailing by five points. Just over three minutes were remaining in the first quarter and Bazzell immediately put his stamp on the contest by stripping the ball away from Sims. He fired up his teammates even more when he corralled a Jonah Butler pass and buried a deep three-pointer from the left wing to pull Calloway within 14-13 as the quarter came to a close.
The rest of the Lakers followed Bazzell’s lead and ramped up the defensive pressure in the second quarter. Butler tipped the ball away from Sims into the hands of guard Eli Finley who quickly found a streaking guard Aidan Clinton for a layup and Calloway’s first lead of the game.
Finley found Clinton again on the Lakers’ next possession, this time behind the arc. Clinton buried a deep jump shot for three of his game-high 21 points. After Butler blocked a St. Mary shot, Bazzell drained another triple to cap an 11-0 scoring run and give Calloway a 21-14 lead with 6:20 left in the first half.
Sims scored four straight points, then Cleaver moved guard Conner Lockhart over to defend Sims with 5:22 remaining in the opening half. Lockhart locked up St. Mary’s leading scorer for the remainder of the half as Calloway built the lead back to 27-20 at the break.
Butler opened the second half by knocking down a corner three and capped a personal 5-0 run with a layup on his team’s next possession. From there, St. Mary could not mount alter serious challenge.
While Clinton’s 21-point outburst was huge for the Lakers, it was a total team effort on the offensive end. Butler scored 11 points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds to join Clinton in double figures. Bazzell scored nine points while Lockhart finished with eight. Stephen Lane came off the bench for six points. Finley rounded out the scoring with five points less than 24 hours after joining the 1,000-point club.
The tradition of the program was on Cleaver’s mind after the game.
“Great memory with honoring Eli Finley today as the fastest player in Calloway history to reach 1000 points,” Cleaver exclaimed. “Hard work pays off! It was great to celebrate the great 2003 Regional champions tonight. Great tradition!”
