Bazzell layup

Calloway County’s Kolt Bazzell goes in for an easy layup after ripping the ball away from St.Mary's Luke Sims (10) near mid-court Saturday at Jeffrey Gymnasium.

 ROB CROSS/ Ledger &Times

MURRAY — Calloway County welcomed Paducah’s St. Mary to Jeffrey Gymnasium for a Saturday afternoon matinee. Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s squad used a stout defensive effort to wipe away a two-game losing streak and celebrated homecoming with a 60-37 rout of the Vikings. 

Cleaver was thrilled to see his team (19-6) get back into the win column. 

