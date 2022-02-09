MURRAY — After a pair of tough losses, Calloway County was in need of a boys basketball win Tuesday night and got it against visiting Fulton County.
The Lakers (14-11) raced up and down the floor, beating the Pilots (8-10) for easy baskets early and often as they built a large early lead and kept it through the second half in a 70-50 win at Jeffrey Gymnasium. In fact, the lead grew to a large enough size that Head Coach Brad Cleaver was able to put his reserves in the game, much to the delight of not only the fans but, perhaps most importantly, the players that do receive the most minutes.
“When you see kids that have worked so hard in practices and always don’t get (playing time) and they get in and something good happens, that’s what coaching is all about,” Cleaver said, recalling the only two points of the night for backup forward Daniel Fitzgerald, whose short jumper in the waning seconds earned him lots of cheers and caused him to do a windmill motion with his arms. “I’m so proud for that kid and you see all of those smiles from the players on the bench who are so excited for the ones that work so hard in practice. That’s what makes this job give you the rewards that you have.”
It also helped ease the pain of Friday night’s loss to rival Murray High in which the game got away from the Lakers in the second half, as well as Monday’s defeat at state top-20 McCracken County that actually included many positive moments, though the Lakers fell by 10 points in Paducah.
And with the McCracken being played only 24 hours ahead of the game with Fulton, Cleaver acknowledged that his team was challenged to sharpen its focus and not have a letdown against the Pilots. A first quarter in which Calloway had four different players score and finished with two 3-pointers from guard Zach Hudgin (16 points) and one from guard Jonah Butler (nine) eased those fears as Calloway headed to the second quarter up 20-9.
That lead would grow to 39-21 by halftime and 56-37 after three quarters. Forward Matthew Ray, who had 22 points against Monday against a McCracken team known for defense, followed that with 21 to lead all scorers Tuesday night, while guard Eli Finley had 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.