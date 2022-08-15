Calloway vs. UHA boys

Calloway County’s Jude Bazzell tries to bull his way through University Heights Academy opponent Logan Miller (10) as they fight for a loose ball Saturday evening at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex in Murray as Calloway’s Zak Stark (8) and UHA’s Landon Marchand (3) follow the play from a distance. Bazzell had two goals for the Lakers as they won their season opener, 4-0. 

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Five days after having their 2022 boys’ soccer opener wiped out due to lightning, the Calloway County Lakers had another chance to start the season off right Saturday at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.

And despite a few rough moments, the Lakers capitalized on enough opportunities to claim a 4-0 win over visiting University Heights Academy of Hopkinsville on a nearly perfect late afternoon and evening in Murray.