MURRAY — Five days after having their 2022 boys’ soccer opener wiped out due to lightning, the Calloway County Lakers had another chance to start the season off right Saturday at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
And despite a few rough moments, the Lakers capitalized on enough opportunities to claim a 4-0 win over visiting University Heights Academy of Hopkinsville on a nearly perfect late afternoon and evening in Murray.
“If we can have every night like this for us (weather wise), I’ll be a happy guy,” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce of the sunny skies and low-80s temperatures that were in place at the start of Saturday’s match. “This was a perfect Saturday night, you know? And this kind of weather is expected for the next week? I mean, this is what you dream of in August.
“This is the first game in the past three where we haven’t had some type of delay.”
After Tuesday night in Paducah, anything would have been an improvement. Calloway was scheduled to play defending Region 1 champion McCracken County and the start of that match was delayed twice by lightning. Once it started, McCracken hit the Lakers with an early goal and outshot them 10-1, yet the match was still 1-0 when lightning finally ended things 25 minutes into the first half.
Needless to say, the Lakers were anxious to not only hit the field again Saturday, but play better in the process. Things started fast as midfielder Jude Bazzell found the net off a Kolt Bazzell pass only a minute-and-a-half into the match.
Bazzell would put Calloway up 2-0 in the final minute off a feed from brother Canaan. However, Pierce said he was a little displeased with his team’s play after it grabbed the early lead.
“We started lacking intensity and forcing things a little bit and had entirely too many self-inflicted turnovers. We couldn’t keep the ball ourselves,’ he said. “So, after they had a stern talking-to at the half, we came out and controlled things and finished out the game, and I thought the second half was much cleaner.”
In fact, except for a handful of possessions, Calloway spent the first 30 minutes pretty much living in the UHA zone. It took a little less than six minutes for the final two goals to go on the scoreboard as Bo Stom scored on a breakaway opportunity, followed by a 30-yard direct kick from Canaan Bazzell from the right side.
Calloway had other chances, courtesy of forcing seven corner kicks in the final 40 minutes. Those did not result in goals, but they kept the Blazers (1-2), down a man after a red card late in the first half, from being able to mount much of an attack.
Calloway ended the night outshooting UHA by a 20-4 count. That meant goal-keeper Jacob Akin, who had eight saves Tuesday at McCracken to keep that score close, was much less busy on Saturday as he ended with two saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.