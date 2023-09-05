MURRAY — The postgame scene told the story Friday night at Jack D. Rose Stadium.
The red-clad group of young men known as the Calloway County Lakers football team were acting as if they had just won the $400 million Powerball. For high school football players, though, winning games IS as good. And for the Lakers, Friday’s 47-14 knockout win on Homecoming over Fulton County felt incredible.
It marked the program’s first win since the middle of the 2021 season, a streak that had reached 16 games. No wonder the emotion flowing was hotter than the recent heat wave in western Kentucky.
“These kids have worked hard, they’ve been through a ton of adversity last year (which ended with an 0-10 record after numerous injuries and other departures) and caught some tough breaks the first two weeks of this year (losses in two competitive games) but I’m really proud of how they held their composure this week,” said Calloway Head Coach Chris Champion, whose team is now 1-2. Fulton fell to 0-3. “These guys just have a tremendous way about them, and we try to focus on improvement every day, try to focus on ourselves and being better versions of ourselves.
“You know? It’s unfortunate but everybody else doesn’t see the work these guys put in. They don’t see the commitment they have. They don’t see the personal victories we get every day, and they matter. They absolutely matter and it’s those little things that led to this win tonight. No doubt, we got the monkey off our back and put the streak to rest but we’ve still got to keep working and do the things that have gotten us to this point.”
For a fleeting few minutes, there were signs that last year’s 44-28 win that the Pilots of the Mississippi pulled at Jack Rose might have a chance of repeating itself. Quarterback Preston Smith simply threw a lob into a crowd at the goal line and, somehow, receiver Damien Hill emerged with the catch and a 32-yard touchdown that resembled several plays from the ’22 game. That put Fulton up 8-0.
However, after the Pilots forced a turnover on downs on the Lakers’ first possession, that was the last time anything resembled last year. Calloway forced a punt and soon had trimmed to lead to 8-6 on Price Aycock’s four-yard run with 2:41 left in the opening quarter.
Then, Calloway did something it had not done in eight attempts this season, recover a fumble. It came as Jaelyn Edwards jumped on an Oscar Avila pooch kickoff at the Pilot 43. One play later, the Lakers had the lead for good as Aycock jetted 54 yards to the house for a 12-8 Laker edge with 2:13 left.
After the Lakers stopped the Pilots, the rout began, and it quickly gained speed. Quarterback Wyatt Robbins (6-of-10 for 173 yards, four touchdowns and one interception) found a wide-open Joey Goucher on a lob to the right side for 40 yards and a 19-8 lead with 11:09 left before halftime. Then, Austin Weatherford had the first of two interceptions he would record in the game and Robbins hit Aycock for a pretty 31-yard scoring play and a 26-8 lead only two minutes later.
Weatherford’s second INT led to Aycock’s third TD on a 39-yard run to the right side and a 33-8 lead with 5:15 left. Then, on Fulton’s next offensive play, Goucher got the Lakers’ third pick of the game, and he was awarded with Robbins’ 20-yard strike on a post to the middle with 4:06 to go for a 40-8 lead, putting the Lakers within one score of bringing something that Calloway came to know for the wrong reason a year ago, the running clock.
After forcing a Fulton punt, it was Calloway’s turn to make someone else feel that pain. It came in the final 19 seconds as Weatherford’s good work on defense was paid off with a 19-yard catch from Robbins for a 47-8 halftime lead. Fulton would end the scoring in the third quarter with an eight-yard run from Kalon McCauley as a wildcat quarterback.
“It’s been a while,” Champion said of the win. The last one for the Lakers had come on Sept. 24, 2021, in dramatic fashion, 41-35, at Jack Rose against Madisonville-North Hopkins. The last time Calloway got a knockout was earlier that season against the Pilots in Hickman, 42-6.
Aycock’s three scores came on his only three carries and amounted to 80 yards. He also had two catches for 84 more yards. Goucher had two catches for 60 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.