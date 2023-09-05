Calloway breaks losing streak

A happy bunch of Calloway County Lakers sings the school fight song Friday night after defeating Fulton County, 47-14 by way of first-half knockout, at Jack D. Rose Stadium to break a 16-game losing streak.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — The postgame scene told the story Friday night at Jack D. Rose Stadium.

The red-clad group of young men known as the Calloway County Lakers football team were acting as if they had just won the $400 million Powerball. For high school football players, though, winning games IS as good. And for the Lakers, Friday’s 47-14 knockout win on Homecoming over Fulton County felt incredible.