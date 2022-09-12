HOPKINSVILLE — Calloway County scored in stoppage time Saturday to earn a heart-stopping 2-2 tie against host Hopkinsville.

The Lakers (7-3-2) were trailing 2-1 and the clock had actually gone past the 80-minute mark. However, because of stoppage time being added at the end of the contest, it meant that Calloway’s Jude Bazzell was given the chance to find the back of the net off an Ethan Carson pass for the equalizer. 