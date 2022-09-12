HOPKINSVILLE — Calloway County scored in stoppage time Saturday to earn a heart-stopping 2-2 tie against host Hopkinsville.
The Lakers (7-3-2) were trailing 2-1 and the clock had actually gone past the 80-minute mark. However, because of stoppage time being added at the end of the contest, it meant that Calloway’s Jude Bazzell was given the chance to find the back of the net off an Ethan Carson pass for the equalizer.
“I’m glad we were able to get that last goal. We didn’t deserve to lose this game,” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce, whose team experienced a familiar pattern Saturday. They badly outshot the other team, played very well overall, yet found itself fighting for its life at the end.
This had happened in a 2-2 tie earlier this season at Caldwell County, where Jude Bazzell had also scored late to forge a deadlock.
“We had seven shots in the opening four minutes of the game hit the crossbar twice. It was one of these games where we literally controlled the ball the first 20 minutes. We were rarely having to have our keeper even touch the ball. It’s the best we’ve played all year.
Calloway outshot the Tigers (5-4-1) by a 25-12 margin. However, in spite of Calloway’s dominance, Hoptown found a way to be in the driver’s seat at the end of the match.
All of the scoring in this match came in the second half. First, it was Kolt Bazzell scoring off a Canaan Bazzell assist with 23 minutes left to break the scoreless deadlock and give Calloway a 1-0 lead.
The Tigers responded quickly, tying the match with 18 minutes left, then taking the lead two minutes later.
Then, as he had against Caldwell, Jude Bazzell rescued the Lakers with what has become a trademark maneuver.
“He took a great through ball from Ethan and just muscled his way through the defense to the net,” Pierce said.
