Smith INT

Calloway County's Logan Smith (15) celebrates his interception of a Marshall County pass Friday night with teammates Jaelyn Edwards (28) and Caleb Collins Friday night in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — After breaking a long losing streak last week, Calloway County’s football Lakers did themselves one better Friday night.

Against a physical Marshall County team that beat them by a knockout a year earlier in Draffenville, Calloway beat the Marshals at their own game. The Lakers won the battle in the trenches and ultimately the game in a convincing 33-7 victory that gave them their second straight win after a 16-game losing skid ended last week with a KO of Fulton County.

