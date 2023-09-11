MURRAY — After breaking a long losing streak last week, Calloway County’s football Lakers did themselves one better Friday night.
Against a physical Marshall County team that beat them by a knockout a year earlier in Draffenville, Calloway beat the Marshals at their own game. The Lakers won the battle in the trenches and ultimately the game in a convincing 33-7 victory that gave them their second straight win after a 16-game losing skid ended last week with a KO of Fulton County.
“I felt like our offensive and defensive lines really stepped up and made some big plays tonight,” said Calloway Head Coach Chris Champion, whose team evened its record at 2-2 as the Marshals dropped to 1-3. The Lakers did it by outgaining Marshall, 361-222, in total yards. They also had a 4-1 advantage in turnovers.
“None of those things happen without those big fellows up front and, all week long, we really challenged those guys. Marshall County is a big, physical, powerful football team that runs the football, so we’ve got to help our little guys standing up behind them and they did a great job tonight.”
Marshall did gain 190 yards on the ground, but 64 of those were on one play, a scoring run by running back Aiden Dunigan (102 yards but only six in the second half) that cut a 14-0 second-quarter deficit in half. That lead was courtesy of utility man Price Aycock with a recovery of a fumble in the end zone to end Calloway’s opening possession and a 35-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.
Aycock was having a huge night on defense too. In fact, the second of his three interceptions led to quarterback Wyatt Robbins (14-of-17 for 182 yards and no interceptions) throwing a 23-yard scoring pass to receiver Jessie Esparza and a 21-7 halftime lead.
Calloway’s defense helped the lead grow in the third quarter with a fourth-down stop near midfield that was immediately turned into a 12-yard Robbins keeper score and a 27-7 lead. Eventually, Aycock would ice the win with a 57-yard pick six as he continues to make a huge impact after having last season end after only one quarter.
“Price is a very fun player and I think people are just now realizing how much we missed him last year,” Champion said of Aycock, who has now picked off four passes this season and has scored a total of nine touchdowns. He entered Friday as the 15th-leading scorer in the commonwealth. “But we absolutely know what he’s capable of. Price is a hard-nosed football player and he’s got a great feel for the game.
“As long as he keeps doing what he does, we’ve always got a shot to win.”
