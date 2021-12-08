MAYFIELD — In the second quarter of Tuesday night’s boys basketball matchup at Graves County, Calloway County held the Eagles to 2-of-10 shooting from the field.
Normally, that would mean Calloway was in the game, maybe even ahead. That was not the case Tuesday,
While the Eagles were struggling, the Lakers were having a worse time. The Lakers were 2-of-11 from the field and compounding things was that, while Graves was not shooting well, it was going to the foul line. That was why Graves owned a 13-point halftime lead.
Eventually, the Eagles re-discovered their shooting touch as they flew their way to an easy 71-45 win at the Eagles Nest.
“I thought our defense gave us a shot. We were right there with them, but we missed shots. The ball wasn’t failing for us tonight and, when you’re not making shots, it’s going to be tough. And sometimes, the shots just aren’t going to fall,”said Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver, whose team fell to 2-2 on the season.
“I thought we had good shots but we just couldn’t make them and, this game,whoever gets the shots to go in wins the game.”
Graves (3-1) started hot with three straight 3-point shots that gave the Eagles a 9-2 lead. Calloway did fight back within three points at 13-10 on a Connor Lockhart basket but the Eagles scored the final four points of the quarter to lead 17-10 as the game entered the second quarter.
After the forgettable second quarter for both teams, the Eagles regained their shooting stroke in the third quarter.
They were able to outscore Calloway by a 19-10 margin in that quarter. It was an 8-2 run that started the quarter that left the Eagles up 37-16 with about five minutes left. That run included 3-pointers from guards Marcus Isaiah and Drew Thompson.
Twice, the Lakers cut the lead to 17 points, the last time coming early in the fourth quarter at 50-33 on a basket from forward Cade Butler, but that would be as close as they would get the rest of the night.
On a bright note, after struggling during the second and third quarters, Calloway scored 24 points in the final quarter, having started 7-of-9 from the field.
However, that was not enough to offset the first three quarters as the Lakers ended the night 18-of-47 from the field. The Eagles ended 22-of-45 from the field but also owned a 12-point edge at the foul line.
“I like this team. We’ve still got some work to do but I really like this team. We’ve just got to go to work,” Cleaver said.
Thompson, one of the top players in Region 1, led the Eagles with 28 points, with 15 of those coming on treys. He entered Tuesday averaging 22 points a game.
Even more damaging, though, was how Thompson’s supporting cast delivered. Guard Lukas Pigg, who had the game’s first 3-pointer, ended with 11 points, while reserve forward Collin Gibson supplied 10 big points off the bench.
Calloway was led by freshman guard Eli Finley, who had a solid night with 18 points, while his classmate, guard Conner Lockhart, backed that with 11.
