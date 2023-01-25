MURRAY — Early in Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest between Region 1 neighbors Graves County and Calloway County, the game seemed to be going a lot like their first meeting this season,
Calloway ripped its way to a big early lead and seemed on the verge of running the Eagles out of Jeffrey Gymnasium. However, the Eagles managed to right themselves and, as they did in early December at the Eagles Nest in Mayfield, managed to cut the lead to a doable amount by halftime.
Unlike that first meeting, though, Calloway’s offense all but disappeared in the third quarter and, with the Eagles slowing the game to a snail’s pace, they took advantage to eventually take the lead. However, the Lakers were not about to let this one get away as they restarted the offense in the fourth quarter and pulled away to a 52-47 win that moved them to 18-4 on the season, while the Eagles dropped to 8-14.
“I told the guys that we were going to get a real good shot out of these guys and I was right,” said Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver, whose team was a few nights removed from beating another Region 1 stalwart, 4th District rival Marshall County. In December, when the Lakers defeated Graves, it marked the first win at the Eagles Nest in Cleaver’s tenure as head coach.
And Calloway’s history overall against Graves is not that successful anyway. So when the Lakers, who were leading by a 34-28 score at halftime, went 1-o-9 from the field overall and 0-of-3 on 3-pointers in a third quarter that saw the Eagles take a brief 35-34 lead late in the third quarter, it had to seem that Graves’ grip overall on the Lakers was being re-strengthened after the loss in December.
This would only be a one-time thing, Eagles fans might have been thinking.
However, after the Lakers were able to scratch out a 37-35 lead by the end of the third on a pair of free throws from reserve forward Stephen Lane, the Lakers balled up their fists and began punching in the early stages of the final stanza. After a conventional three-point play by guard Lukas Pigg regained a 38-37 lead for the Eagles, Calloway responded immediately with an and-one from guard Conner Lockhart, huge in Friday night’s win over Marshall, followed by two free throws from forward Jonah Butler and a bucket from guard Eli Finley to push the lead back to six at 44-38.
Then, after a pair of baskets from Graves guard Cole Mills trimmed the lead back to 46-42, Lockhart, as he did twice in the fourth quarter Friday against Marshall, buried a huge 3-pointer to increase the lead to 49-42.
Graves would not die as it kept finding ways to score down the stretch, but Finley finally put the issue to rest with a pair of free throws in the final seconds for the final score.
“They did a good job,”Cleaver said of Graves. “They just kept making plays and they kept hanging around, you know? And that’s what they do.
“But our guys have bought in defensively as a unit and that allowed us to be able to get of our rhythm offensively and still stay in it. We’ve got warriors, for sure.”
Finley led the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Butler had 13 points, 10 boards and an unofficial total of eight blocks. It was his dunk about midway through the second quarter that appeared to have the Eagles on the verse of collapse as it put the Lakers up 27-17 and had The Jeff shaking from noise.
Pigg led Graves with 17 points, while forward Braden Waller and Mills both had 10.
