Finley vs. DeSales

Calloway County guard Eli Finley (11) drives the ball against Louisville DeSales defender Julian Bunton during the Kentucky 2A Championships State Boys Basketball Tournament a few weeks ago in Owensboro.

 ROB CROSS/ Ledger &Times

MURRAY — Early in Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest between Region 1 neighbors Graves County and Calloway County, the game seemed to be going a lot like their first meeting this season,

Calloway ripped its way to a big early lead and seemed on the verge of running the Eagles out of Jeffrey Gymnasium. However, the Eagles managed to right themselves and, as they did in early December at the Eagles Nest in Mayfield, managed to cut the lead to a doable amount by halftime.

Tags

Recommended for you