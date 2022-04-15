DIXON — The weather caused Calloway County to suddenly find itself facing a Webster County team with a home-field advantage Friday as their Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 Baseball Tournament contest was moved from Morton's Gap.
That was fine with Calloway. The Lakers went to Dixon and took care of business with a 10-0 win in five innings over the Trojans that moves them into the Sectional 1 title game for the second straight year. Calloway will face defending state champion Paducah Tilghman in a game scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.
Friday, the Lakers (4-7) took a while in getting the offense rolling, going scoreless in their first two at-bats. That ended in the third when Calloway exploded for seven runs to take command of the game. The Lakers then scored two more in the fourth inning and finished the Trojans with a tally in the fifth to establish the 10-run rule.
Meanwhile, Conner Lockhart was limiting the Trojans (5-11) to only two hits as the Calloway defense also committed no errors in the game, compared to four for Webster.
Cadwell Turner was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Lockhart helped his cause by going 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Braden Pingel was 1-for-3 with two runs scored, Karsen Starks was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Matthew Ray was 1-for-1 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.