MURRAY — When it comes to The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic, or any football rivalry for that matter, the main feature is what happens away from the field.

This is THE game for the respective school communities. All week long, both of the student sections at Calloway County and Murray High are engaging in daily “theme” days. Hat Day comes to mind. There’s almost always a school-colors day, where every student is encouraged to wear their respective team colors — black and gold for Murray High, red and light blue for Calloway. Other ideas that creep into the picture? Superhero Day? Pro Sports Day? Camo Day? And everyone’s favorite ... Toga Day!