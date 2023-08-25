MURRAY — When it comes to The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic, or any football rivalry for that matter, the main feature is what happens away from the field.
This is THE game for the respective school communities. All week long, both of the student sections at Calloway County and Murray High are engaging in daily “theme” days. Hat Day comes to mind. There’s almost always a school-colors day, where every student is encouraged to wear their respective team colors — black and gold for Murray High, red and light blue for Calloway. Other ideas that creep into the picture? Superhero Day? Pro Sports Day? Camo Day? And everyone’s favorite ... Toga Day!
Sometimes, there are other activities, such as hitting junk cars with a sledgehammer or relay races at the pep rally. Touch football contests have also been known to creep into the picture.
All things are on the table, and the respective coaches and players are in the middle of it all. However, it is different at the Calloway campus on College Farm Road. Winning this game would be great for the rivalry.
However, just winning a game, period, regardless of the opponent, would probably matter most at this point.
“For us, we’ve just got to keep going and focus on what we do. At the end of the day, we just have to focus on us and keep on grinding,” said Calloway Head Coach Chris Champion, whose team is mired in a 15-game losing streak that dates back to the final four games of the 2021 season, when a rash of injuries doomed the season after a big home win over then Class 4A 1st District opponent Madisonville-North Hopkins. The Lakers then went 0-10 last season, with a double-digit amount of preseason injuries serving to kill the season before it really began.
“Our kids are fighters. They grind hard and these kids had to do it all last year with a lot of stacked-up odds against them.”
There is evidence to support the idea that Calloway’s streak will end this year. Saturday’s season-opening 40-33 loss to Harrison County in the Trigg County Wildcat Football Game at Cadiz is the biggest piece of that evidence. The Lakers’ offense was strong, registering just shy of 400 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Wyatt Robbins was the catalyst, throwing for 263 yards as he hit 19 of his 25 passes, with no interceptions and three scores. One of his receivers — Calloway’s big-play man, Price Aycock — had two of those touchdown grabs, while also scoring the game’s first points on a five-yard scoring run out of the wildcat formation.
Aycock played a little less than one quarter last season. A shoulder injury ended his junior year.
The Lakers also ran the ball well, as evidenced by running back Shaun Phillips’ 111 yards on the ground against the Thorobreds, which included an eight-yard scoring run that gave Calloway a 21-14 lead at the beginning of the third quarter.
However, the chance to break the streak was hampered by two areas. First, the Lakers were not able to secure fumbles, on either side of the ball. There were three fumbles forced by the defense, including one at the goal line on a run by Harrison quarterback Kaydon Custard with about four minutes left in the game that was recovered by the Thorobreds for the eventual game-winning touchdown. Prior to that, though, two Lakers seemed to have a loose ball all to themselves after Custard lost the ball on that same drive, but somehow the ball wound up in the possession of a Thorobred, saving not only the drive, but possibly the game.
That might have wiped out a career day for Custard, who ran for 355 yards and threw for 231 more, scoring twice on the ground matching Robbins with three through the air.
“We had a chance, but (Harrison’s) kids just made a play at the end,” Champion said.
However, the fumble problem spread to other areas. One promising Laker drive ended when Phillips was blasted on a good gainer in the first quarter with the Lakers already up 7-0. Harrison converted that into a touchdown.
The other three were all on special teams, including the most damaging one after Harrison’s fumble-recovery score. Down 34-33, Calloway still had lots of time for a potential game-winning drive, but the Lakers misplayed an onside kick for the second time in the game, giving the ball back to Harrison.
“At the end of the day, we didn’t win the turnover battle and didn’t win the special teams battle and that’ll lose about a hundred percent of games,” Champion said. “We’ve also got to figure out some cramping issues we had in this game (with key players having to miss snaps due to legs cramping). We can’t afford to not have some of our best players on the field, so we’ve got to address some stuff and see what we’re doing maybe with food and hydration.”
