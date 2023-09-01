MURRAY  Head Coach Chris Champion’s Calloway County Lakers thought they would be traveling to Fulton County in search of their first road win since defeating the Pilots at Hickman two years ago, but a storm has changed those plans. Because of damage to lighting at Sanger Field, the Lakers will now welcome Murray State alum James Bridges’  squad to Jack D. Rose Stadium tonight for homecoming. 

The Lakers have shown signs of dramatic improvement through their first two games behind sophomore quarterback Wyatt Robbins. Champion believes that if his young team can limit untimely penalties and turnovers they will break into the win column.

Recommended for you