MURRAY — Head Coach Chris Champion’s Calloway County Lakers thought they would be traveling to Fulton County in search of their first road win since defeating the Pilots at Hickman two years ago, but a storm has changed those plans. Because of damage to lighting at Sanger Field, the Lakers will now welcome Murray State alum James Bridges’ squad to Jack D. Rose Stadium tonight for homecoming.
The Lakers have shown signs of dramatic improvement through their first two games behind sophomore quarterback Wyatt Robbins. Champion believes that if his young team can limit untimely penalties and turnovers they will break into the win column.
The Lakers showed that they are dangerous during their first two games of the young season. After losing a closely contested game against Harrison County, Calloway pulled within a touchdown late against rival Murray High last Friday before eventually dropping a 35-14 decision in The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic.
Champion’s team had opportunities against the Tigers but miscues halted their momentum.
“Our offensive production was solid most of the night and we moved the ball against a very talented defense,” Champion said. “Just like Week One, turnovers and penalties are momentum killers, and we have to do better in those categories.”
Anticipation is building among the Calloway fanbase as their beloved Lakers prepare to take the field again. The game with Fulton has the potential to be an electrifying high school football clash as both teams have exciting playmakers and are hungry for their first win of the season. After last season’s 44-28 Pilots’ victory in Murray, a rivalry could be brewing.
“Coach Bridges is a great coach and always has his kids ready to play,” Champion said. “They are pretty simple this year schematically, but they also have playmakers who can hurt you.”
Chief among those playmakers are freshman quarterback Preston Smith and athletic Kalon McCauley. The duo are joined by other prospects with the ability to make big plays. Damien Hill and Jayden Smith each have a pair of touchdown receptions and are legitimate threats to score whenever they touch the ball.
Smith is new to Bridges’ lineup but has amassed 354 yards and four touchdowns through the air in his first two varsity games. McCauley has four catches for 151 yards on the season to go along with being Fulton’s leading rusher with 82 yards on the ground. McCauley has also connected on 6/10 passes for 69 yards. He is also a menace on the other side of the ball and secured a fumble recovery and an interception against the Lakers a year ago.
Robbins has shown great promise, displaying growing poise and confidence in the pocket. He has completed 67% of his passes on the young season and has five touchdown tosses to his credit.
He will be looking to connect with his own speedy playmaker in Price Aycock. Aycock has the ability to change the game with his quick feet and top-end speed. The senior has compiled 10 catches for 239 yards and three touchdowns, while adding another score on the ground and gives the Calloway offense a versatile weapon capable of taking advantage of a Fulton defense that has allowed 44 points per game this year.
Austin Weatherford and Jessie Esparza average more than 10 yards per reception. Robbins has also hooked up with Esparza and Logan Smith for touchdowns, while running back Shaun Phillips is a capable pass catcher out of the backfield.
Phillips enters the contest averaging 4.3 yards per carry with 152 total yards rushing and a touchdown. Those numbers could be bolstered tonight as the Pilots surnender 322 yards per game on the ground.
“There is a lot of attention on our passing game after Wyatt had such a great freshman year statistically,” Champion said when discussing the Calloway offense. “Establishing the run will not only take pressure off of Wyatt, but it will also help keep our defense off of the field and increase our time of possession. Both of these factors were things that hurt us last year and are something we have worked very hard to get better at. Our offensive line play has increased significantly and will continue to get better.”
Smith and Phillips lead the Calloway County defense in tackles per game at 11.5 and 8 respectively. The sophomore duo is aided by improved play from the entire defense. The Lakers have already surpassed their tackles for loss and sack totals from the entire 2022 season. Henry Byford, Christopher Roberson and Carter Tudor each have two stops behind the line of scrimmage.
The defense has also forced five fumbles and snagged a pair of interceptions. Weatherford and Aycock each have a pick through the first two games.
“Our team is doing a great job in staying focused,” Champion said. “They are obviously disappointed in our start but have confidence that if we do a few things differently then the outcome could have been different. Our kids are mentally tough and I have faith that they will come out swinging against Fulton just like they have the last two weeks.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.