MURRAY — Head Coach Chris Champion’s Calloway County Lakers have struggled to an 0-7 overall record and stand at 0-2 in Class 4A District 1. Despite the winless campaign so far, hope is still alive for Champion’s young squad to earn a KHSAA playoff berth with the Hopkinsville Tigers coming to town.
The Tigers will enter Jack D. Rose Stadium with a 2-5 overall record and the same 0-2 record in district play as Calloway County. Friday night’s matchup could be the key to a playoff berth for either team as a budding rivalry between the Lakers and Hopkinsville has developed over the last several years.
A win for either team would garner the squad its first district victory and also secure the tiebreaker over their rival in the district standings. Hopkinsville and Calloway County will both face one more Class 4A District 1 foe after Friday night’s tilt. The Tigers will tangle with 4-3 Hopkins County Central, while the Lakers will close out district play at highly ranked 6-1 Logan County.
Injuries, youth, and a brutal schedule have decimated the won/loss record, but the young Lakers have shown improvement over the course of the season. Wyatt Robins, Logan Smith and Shaun Phillips are now proven commodities at the varsity level and the performance of the trio of freshmen in their respective roles may be critical for Calloway County’s chances to earn their first win of the season on Friday.
Robins is ranked as the eighth-leading passer in the state while accumulating over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Smith leads the Calloway County defense with more than seven tackles per game and is the second leading rusher. He has shown flashes of being an effective running back, while his seven tackles per game average is good enough for 32nd among the leading defenders in Class 4A. Phillips is the third-leading rusher, and is second on the team in tackles.
For the three key freshmen to have a positive impact on Calloway County’s chances of defeating Hopkinsville, a veteran will likely need to have a big game. Senior running back John Durham could provide the boost the young Lakers need.
Durham is the team’s leading rusher and had perhaps his best game as a Laker against Hopkins County Central last week. Durham totaled 72 yards rushing on only nine carries and scored a touchdown.
Champion considers Durham a critical component to what the Lakers want to do on offense.
“Durham definitely gives our running game a spark,” Champion said. “If he is in the game, our offense is much more balanced.”
Durham and the Calloway County running game could be primed for a good night. The Hopkinsville defense has given up more than 170 yards per game on the ground. If the Lakers can take advantage of the Tigers’ run defense, then Robins and the passing game could prove effective despite missing several key receivers.
The Calloway County defense will have to contend with an array of athletic skill players when the Tigers have the ball. Daisjaun Mercer is the primary weapon for Hopkinsville. Mercer is a gifted receiver who has six touchdown receptions and accounted for nearly half of the Hopkinsville scoring this season. Coach Marc Clark will find creative ways to get Mercer the ball in space. Mercer also has more than 20 carries this season and one touchdown rushing.
Slowing down the athletic attack of the Tigers will require focus and assignment discipline from the Calloway County defense. Champion has seen growth from his defense throughout the season, but mistakes have led to long gains and quick scores for the opposition. The Tigers have struggled to score at times, but do possess the speed and big play capability to take advantage of any Calloway County breakdowns.
“Our defense really played a good first half last week,” Champion said. “A couple of bad plays and Central was able to get away from us. Mercer and Hopkinsville is full of talent. Our guys will have to be very disciplined to slow down their athletes.”
The fact that Hopkinsville has not had the type of season that Tigers’ fans are accustomed to this year is not indicative of what they are capable of becoming as a team. A difficult schedule, a young team, and a new coaching staff have all contributed to the 2-5 record.
