MURRAY  Head Coach Chris Champion’s Calloway County Lakers have struggled to an 0-7 overall record and stand at 0-2 in Class 4A District 1. Despite the winless campaign so far, hope is still alive for Champion’s young squad to earn a KHSAA playoff berth with the Hopkinsville Tigers coming to town. 

The Tigers will enter Jack D. Rose Stadium with a 2-5 overall record and the same 0-2 record in district play as Calloway County. Friday night’s matchup could be the key to a playoff berth for either team as a budding rivalry between the Lakers and Hopkinsville has developed over the last several years.