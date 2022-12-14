Cole Lockhart

Calloway County's Cole Lockhart (white) tries to take the ball away from a pair of Massac County (Illinois) defenders earlier this season in Draffenville.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

DRESDEN, Tenn. — When a team is on the road in any sport, it is almost always a must to start well.

Calloway County’s boys basketball team followed this to the letter Tuesday night in an away game south of the Kentucky/Tennessee state line. The Lakers jumped to an early lead and expanded it to double digits by halftime.