DRESDEN, Tenn. — When a team is on the road in any sport, it is almost always a must to start well.
Calloway County’s boys basketball team followed this to the letter Tuesday night in an away game south of the Kentucky/Tennessee state line. The Lakers jumped to an early lead and expanded it to double digits by halftime.
From there, the Lakers made sure to keep the Lions contained and did just that in a 64-40 win that moved Calloway to 6-1 on the season.
“I’m really proud of our guys for the start we’ve had and I’ve really been happy with our play,” said Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver in a postgame interview on Elevate 89.7 FM. “And you know what’s really great? They’re having fun.”
The most fun for Calloway came from near the basket Tuesday night. The Lakers ended the night 25-of-59 overall but were an outstanding 17-of-29 from two-point range, overcoming a rather rough night from 3-point range at 8-of-30.
Cleaver said ball movement was the key.
“We do have a lot of freedom with our offense and we love it, but the where it’s really fun is when we’re using three or four passes every time down. That’s beautiful,” Cleaver said. “Tonight, we moved the ball really well and when their focus is really good and they’re taking quality shots, that’s when we’re good.
“The biggest thing is they have to do it.”
Cleaver said the Lakers were faced with an interesting situation at Dresden. Despite the Lions (1-4) trailing big most of the game, they stayed committed to a deliberate, slow style of play that may have prevented the score from being even more lopsided.
“We played more defense tonight than we have in a while,” Cleaver remarked.”But that’s how they wanted to play. They tried to keep the score down and they were patient and you have to respect that.”
Guard Eli Finley led the Lakers with 20 points, while forward Jonah Butler had 16 points and 13 rebounds. Guard Conner Lockhart had 13 points and guard Aidan Clinton was the fourth Calloway player to finish in double figures with 10 points.
