CARLISLE COUNTY — Ever a student of western Kentucky high school basketball, Calloway County Head Coach Brad Cleaver knew that his Laker boys team would be in for a tussle at small-school titan Carlisle County.
The Comets are renowned for slaying teams from much larger campuses over the years. That was why the Calloway alumnus, who had several battles with Carlisle during his playing days, admitted that he was a bit on edge as this game approached.
“I tell you, I’ve been nervous about this one all day,” said Cleaver, whose team indeed had to fight to gain a win ... but win it did, 77-64 to move to 12-3 on the season. “You come to Carlisle County (6-6) and you know they’re going to give you one hundred-ten percent and I thought their energy was higher than ours and I thought their effort was higher than ours.”
However, the Lakers were the better team and showed their worth when it counted most. Calloway kept the Comets at bay by going 6-of-9 from the field and 11-of-13 at the foul line in the fourth quarter, while committing no turnovers.
Guard Eli Finley had his usual game with a game-high 27 points, while guard Aidan Clinton had 13, Guard/.forward Jonah Butler also had a big night with 10 points and eight rebounds.
However, the real star of this game was reserve guard Kolt Bazzell, who came off the bench to score 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field.
“Kolt did everything right, from getting his hands on balls to making steals, making good passes, hitting layups, cutting to the basket ...” Cleaver said. “He’s a gamer.”
Carlisle stayed in the game with some sharp shooting from 3-point range as the Comets were 9-of-18 in the game.
Guard Bradyn Williams led the Comets with 22 points, while guard Carter Burnett had 16 and guard Kenton Arnold had 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.