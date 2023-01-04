Finley dunk

Calloway County's Eli Finley completes a breakaway dunk earlier this season against West Carroll (Tenn.) during the Ken-Tenn Classic at Jeffrey Gymnasium in Murray.

 ROB CROSS/ Ledger & Times

CARLISLE COUNTY — Ever a student of western Kentucky high school basketball, Calloway County Head Coach Brad Cleaver knew that his Laker boys team would be in for a tussle at small-school titan Carlisle County.

The Comets are renowned for slaying teams from much larger campuses over the years. That was why the Calloway alumnus, who had several battles with Carlisle during his playing days, admitted that he was a bit on edge as this game approached.