Calloway County guard Conner Lockhart (1) grabs a rebound against Marshall County's Wade Moore (10) and Orrin Phelps Friday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium in Murray.

 ROB CROSS/ Ledger &Times

MURRAY — The atmosphere was electric inside Jeffrey Gymnasium Friday night as Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s Calloway County boys’ basketball team hosted Marshall County in a 4th District showdown. 

A packed house looked on as guard Conner Lockhart exploded for 10 of his game-high 18 points in the first four minutes of action. The sophomore’s outburst helped stake his squad to an early 10-point lead en route to a 56-46 victory over the Marshals that maintained the district lead.

