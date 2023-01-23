MURRAY — The atmosphere was electric inside Jeffrey Gymnasium Friday night as Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s Calloway County boys’ basketball team hosted Marshall County in a 4th District showdown.
A packed house looked on as guard Conner Lockhart exploded for 10 of his game-high 18 points in the first four minutes of action. The sophomore’s outburst helped stake his squad to an early 10-point lead en route to a 56-46 victory over the Marshals that maintained the district lead.
Lockhart started the game with a driving basket on the opening possession before finding fellow sophomore Eli Finley in the right corner for a wide-open 3-pointer. Finley drained the shot and Calloway (17-4, 3-0 in district play) had already found its rhythm on the offensive end of the court. The Lakers connected on 64% of the field goal attempts and 50% of their shots from behind the 3-point arc in the first quarter despite an aggressive man-to-man defense from the Marshals (14-5, 1-1 in district play).
Finley lifted two Marshall defenders on the right wing and ducked under them for a shot as the first quarter came to a close. The shot bounced harmlessly off the rim, but the long arm of Jonah Butler guided the ball into the basket to give Calloway a 17-8 lead after one quarter of play. The versatile Butler finished the game with 10 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots.
Cleaver’s squad maintained its lead throughout the first half of the second stanza even though Lockhart was relegated to the bench with foul trouble. Stephen Lane connected on one of two free throws with 3:20 left in the half to give the Lakers their largest lead at 24-13.
Head Coach Sawyer Donahoo’s Marshals were not ready to go away, though. Marshall went on a 7-0 scoring run and, when Hunter Anderson finished at the rim with just over a minute left in the second quarter, the Marshals had pulled within 24-20. The Lakers held the ball for the final shot of the quarter and Finley used an excellent shot fake to create space and step into a three. The ball found the bottom of the net as time expired for a 27-20 halftime lead.
Marshall worked to slow the game down in the third quarter. With the Marshals clogging the lane on defense, Cleaver was content to allow the normally high-octane Lakers to execute their half-court offense and run time off the clock. Each team only managed nine possessions in the third frame, and it ended with the Lakers ahead, 39-31.
The final frame opened with both teams coming up empty on their first possessions, then Finley grabbed the rebound from an errant Marshals shot and went coast-to-coast for an acrobatic layup to put the Lakers up 41-31 with 6:50 left in the game.
The Marshals scored five consecutive points over the next minute to close the gap to 41-36. Then, Conner Lockhart pushed the Calloway County lead back out to 11 points as he knocked down a three-pointer from the top of the key just a few seconds after the Marshals had cut the deficit to five points.
Finley then swatted away an Alex Staples offering at the rim. Butler dissected the Marshals’ defense and whipped a pass across the court to Lockhart for another three that gave the Lakers a 47-36 advantage with 4:40 remaining.
“Conner Lockhart was awesome tonight,” Cleaver said. “And he only got to play three quarters.”
The Marshals began applying full-court pressure and forced three turnovers in the final minutes, but the Lakers went 9-of-13 from the free-throw line to maintain their lead en route to the final margin.
Despite several highlight plays, outstanding individual performances, and a gritty team effort, Cleaver said the real star of the night might have been Jeffrey Gymnasium.
“Jeffrey Gymnasium - ‘The Jeff’ - was on full display tonight,” Cleaver said following the game. “Standing room only, four deep! I want to give a shout-out to Laker Nation for supporting these boys. They give all they got and they play together! Hard not to fall in love with a team like that! This is what Kentucky basketball is all about!”
