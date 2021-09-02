MURRAY — Something has to give when the Calloway County football team travels to Hickman on Friday night. The 0-2 Lakers will take on the 0-2 Pilots of Fulton County in a 7 p.m. game that will see one of the programs earn their first win of the young season. Senior quarterback Kanyon Franklin and the Calloway County offense could be the difference as they will give Fulton County Pilots the first look at a true passing attack this year.
Former Murray State Racer great James Bridges only has 22 total players on the roster of his Class 1A Fulton County squad. Facing a smaller roster should allow coach Chris Champion’s Calloway County team to be physically and mentally fresh as the game enters the second half. A deep roster and a lack of focus in the second half have been an issue so far this season for the Lakers. Calloway County has played even with their first two opponents in the first half only to fall behind by double figures in the second half.
The Lakers trailed 6A power Henderson County by only a field goal at the half in their opener and were knotted up with Murray High at 14-14 in the Crosstown Classic last week. In fact, Henderson needed a late 45-yard field goal to take their lead into the locker room, while Calloway County could have been up a touchdown on the Tigers at the half if not for a holding penalty negating a late Trystan Wright touchdown run. Each game saw coach Champion’s charges fall behind by multiple scores in the second half as they appeared to become fatigued.
Franklin has been the key to the Laker’s offense as the Lakers have opened up their offense for the senior signal-caller. Franklin has a cannon of an arm and is 32/65 for 343 yards and four touchdowns through his first two games this season. Franklin also leads Calloway County in rushing at 61.5 yards per game after his 117-yard performance against Murray High. Fellow senior Drew Hudgin has emerged as Franklin’s favorite receiver so far. Hudgin has recorded 13 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns on the season.
The Fulton County defense did not face a serious passing attack in their first two games and has only given up 31.5 yards passing per game. Marshall County only attempted three passes last week against the Pilots, but gained 310 yards on the ground in a 46-6 rout. The Fulton County defense has surrendered 330 rushing yards per game while being outscored 86-6 through two games. This could be the game that the Lakers get Timarian Bledsoe and the rest of their running backs on track.
Calloway County’s defense has given up 32 points and 283.5 total yards per game against quality opponents. The outstanding rushing attacks of Henderson County and Murray High averaged 244 yards per game on the ground against the Lakers. Coach Champion’s defense could see those statistics improve dramatically after facing a Fulton County offense that has only managed to gain 65 total yards per contest and only 10.5 yards per game on the ground.
Kick-off between Calloway County and Fulton County is set for 7 p.m. at Fulton County’s Sanger Field in Hickman.
