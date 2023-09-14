MURRAY — After enduring a 16-game losing streak, Calloway County’s football Lakers all of a sudden are getting a look at the good life of the game.
Impressive wins over Fulton County and Marshall County have all but blown away all of the darkness of the past 1 1/2 seasons and a new-found feeling of confidence is evident throughout the program. That could increase immensely if the Lakers can extend that winning streak to three games Friday night with win over a traditionally very strong Warren East program in their Class 4A 1st District opener at Jack D. Rose Stadium in Murray.
“I think, for the guys, it would be validation for all of the hard work and commitment these guys have had,” said Calloway Head Coach Chris Champion, who believed this team was capable of good things well before the season started. “Oh, I said it back in the summer (to others) that this is a fun group to coach. That’s because you can tell that they love each other but they also trust us coaches.
“On the flip side, we trust those guys but that’s what happens when you do things the right way and we’re now starting to see some of that success.”
This matchup also seems to have similar characteristics to two years ago for Calloway. That year, the Lakers started 3-3 and were 1-0 after one week of district play after a dramatic 41-35 come-from-behind win over Madisonville-North Hopkins (now in 5A) in Murray. However, injuries, along with a gut-punch home loss to Hopkins County Central in their next district contest took the wind out of the Lakers’ sails the rest of the way.
A win over the Raiders would put Calloway in almost the same spot as 2021 with one exception. Calloway would have a winning mark overall, along with enjoying a perch at the top of the district.
To do that, the Lakers must handle East, who appears to be a step below its high level of play from last year when the Raiders were 12-1 and played for a spot in the state 4A title game, only to be hammered by eventual state runner-up Franklin County in Bowling Green. Champion is not buying the notion that East is “down.”
“They return a lot of the players from a very successful season last year, so they’re still a very solid football team,” he said. “However, we feel like we match them skill-wise.”
Where this game will be won, Champion said, is where most games are won.
“This is going to be another big task for our offensive and defensive lines,” he said of units that have played particularly well most of the season. The defensive front was huge in last week’s win over Marshall, registering some big stops of the Marshals’ vaunted running game, especially in the second half. “Those guys have to continue to step up because those are going to be the guys that are going to have to lead us in this district. We’ve got a really tough district (still with two-time defending champion Logan County but now boasting a Paducah Tilghman team that may be among the best overall in the commonwealth) but I feel good about our team, as long as we continue to improve and stay focused.”
Obviously, the exploits of Laker receiver/defensive back Price Aycock are the big story so far this season. After missing all but one quarter of last season, Aycock is among the state’s leading scorers with 11 touchdowns, including three more against Marshall, which also included a pick six and a fumble recovery in the end zone.
However, this has been a team effort. Champion noted the line play. He is also getting outstanding play from sophomore quarterback Wyatt Robbins, now ranked 33rd in Kentucky at 185 ypg. He is 45-of-64 for 741 yards and 11 touchdown with only three interceptions.
“We have a lot of faith in Wyatt,” Champion said of Robbins, who justified that Friday night by showing great patience with the ball, then finding second, even third options for receivers downfield. He was a very efficient 13-of-15 for 158 yards and a score against Marshall. “So Wyatt comes in as a freshman last year but he’s made a believer out of people. Honestly, I’m never nervous when he has the ball in his hands and he’s a good leader for our team (despite his age).”
Kickoff is set for 7 Friday night.
