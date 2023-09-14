MURRAY  After enduring a 16-game losing streak, Calloway County’s football Lakers all of a sudden are getting a look at the good life of the game.

Impressive wins over Fulton County and Marshall County have all but blown away all of the darkness of the past 1 1/2 seasons and a new-found feeling of confidence is evident throughout the program. That could increase immensely if the Lakers can extend that winning streak to three games Friday night with win over a traditionally very strong Warren East program in their Class 4A 1st District opener at Jack D. Rose Stadium in Murray.

