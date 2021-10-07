MURRAY — A storm may be brewing in Murray on Friday and the Calloway County High School football team welcomes the Hopkins County Central Storm to Jack D. Rose Stadium for a pivotal Class 4A District 1 contest.
The Lakers are coming off of an open week which allowed head coach Chris Champion and his staff the opportunity to focus on shoring up fundamentals and fine-tuning their attack. Hopkins Central and Head Coach William Manning dropped their first district game of the season last week against Logan County by a score of 64-21. The Storm roll into Calloway with a record of 4-2 and 0-1 in district play, while Calloway sports an overall record of 3-3 and 1-0 in the district.
Champion saw his team give up several big plays to Madisonville-North Hopkins the last time it took the field. Missed tackles and several basic mistakes cost the Lakers against the Maroons on Sept. 24. The Lakers gave up huge plays on special teams and defense despite holding the vaunted Madisonville rushing attack well below their season rushing average. Calloway was able to pull out a thrilling 41-35 victory, but Champion knows that his team must continue to improve if they are going to reach their lofty goals.
“Our focus during the bye week is hammering down on fundamentals,” Champion said, heading into the Lakers’ bye-week. “We got sloppy on special teams and open-field tackling, and those are two things we cannot do.”
Defensive discipline and the ability to be in the right spot is going to be especially critical against Hopkins Central. Manning’s Storm rolls up over 400 yards per game. The Hopkins Central offensive attack is well balanced and has produced 1,282 passing yards and 1,156 rushing yards through six games this season. That balance has allowed the Storm to be the fourth-ranked scoring offense in the state at 36 points per game.
The Hopkins Central offense features the state’s top-rated passer in Adrian Stringer. Stringer has thrown for 1,186 yards an 11 touchdowns, while completing 52% of his passes for 198 yards per game. Stringer spreads the ball around and has thrown touchdown passes to five different receivers. Hopkins Central has two receivers ranked among the state’s best. Christian Stringer is the fourth-ranked receiver in the state with five touchdown catches and an average of more than 20 yards per reception. Logan Rodgers’ speed on the outside has led to three touchdowns and a 26 yards-per-catch average as the 13th rated receiver in the state. The quarterback (Adrian) is not afraid to run the ball and is the second-leading rusher for the Storm with 220 yards and an average of 6.4 yards per carry.
The balanced offense of the Storm includes a rushing attack that is ranked 13th in the state and is led by the speedy Jordan Jackson. The Storm spread out the defense with their ability to pass the ball and Jackson takes full advantage of the space to make plays in the running game. Jackson averages 107 yards per game as the 12th-leading rusher in the state and his impressive 9.6 yards per carry ranks third in the state.
The Hopkins Central defense gave up 280 yards on the ground and 247 through the air to Logan. Calloway has shown the ability to put up big offensive numbers and should challenge the Storm defense. The Lakers have posted 30 points per game and are one of the few teams in the state with the same type of offensive balance the Storm has shown.
Calloway quarterback Kanyon Franklin comes into Friday’s contest as the fifth-leading passer in the state and has thrown more touchdowns than any other quarterback in 4A. Franklin’s receiving corps now has two of the state’s top rated receivers as Drew Hudgin ranks fifth in the state, while Price Aycock moved into the 22nd spot in this week’s rankings.
The Calloway ground game is led by Timarian Bledsoe as the hard-running senior moved into the state rankings after his enormous 283 yard game against Madisonville. Bledsoe’s 97 yards per game ranks 14th in the state and he sports a hefty 8 yards per carry. Franklin is the second leading rusher for the Lakers at 50 yards per game. Calloway should be able to move the ball effectively against the Storm.
Champion spoke about the district and Hopkins Central as the Lakers began preparing for their open week.
“We have a very tough district, like always,” Champion said. “Hopkins Central is playing some good football recently, and their QB is a very talented guy.”
If Champion and his staff have been able to shore up some of their squad’s issues on defense and special teams, the Lakers have a great shot at moving to 2-0 in district play Friday night. Stringer threw three interceptions against Logan last week and has been turnover-prone, while the Calloway defense has been opportunistic all season and ranks among the top teams in the state for interceptions. Five Lakers have recorded interceptions this season while Hudgin ranks third in the state with three picks.
The kickoff for the district clash is 7 p.m. at Jack D. Rose Stadium on the campus of Calloway County High School.
