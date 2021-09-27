MURRAY — Calloway County senior Timarian Bledsoe welcomed his head coach, Chris Champion, back to the sideline for the first time in three weeks by rushing for 283 yards on 29 carries. Bledsoe came up with the best performance of his career as he and his Lakers teammates opened up district play with a 41-35 victory over Madisonville-North Hopkins in the friendly confines of Jack D. Rose Stadium. The dramatic win evened the Calloway County’s 2021 record to 3-3 and 1-0 in Class 4A District 1.
Bledsoe and his teammates bounced back nicely after a lopsided affair with Mayfield last week. Bledsoe was held to 29 yards from scrimmage as the Lakers were dominated in all phases by the Cardinals. The Calloway County offensive line did its job on Friday night and Bledsoe took full advantage of it. The senior running back ran with patience and power on his way to ensuring his team came away with the win. Bledsoe was excellent all night in picking his way to the hole and then exploding through it and into the open field.
The senior night got off to a shaky start for the Lakers as Madisonville’s Trevin Smith fielded the opening kick-off on his own 10-yard line. Smith headed straight up the middle of the field and Calloway County seemed to have him bottled up. The speedy Smith kept running through the Lakers’ kick-off team before bolting into the open at midfield on his way to a 90-yard touchdown. Calloway County showed tremendous resilience following the disastrous start though, and Lakers fans were in store for an entertaining game.
It took Calloway County just three plays to provide a resounding response to the opening salvo fired by the Maroons. Callaway County’s senior quarterback, Kanyon Franklin received the first snap and took off around the left end for nine yards. Bledsoe gained four tough yards on the first of his 29 carries to give the Lakers a first down at their own 42-yard line. The Calloway County offensive line provided a hole on their third play from scrimmage and Franklin hit it hard. Franklin then ran through several would-be tacklers in the defensive secondary before breaking away on a 58-yard touchdown gallop. An Oscar Avila extra point knotted the score at 7-7 less than two minutes into the game.
Champion was proud of the way his team shook off the adversity and responded.
“That’s who we are as a team,” Champion said. “We play hard and don’t give up. We got back to playing our type of football.”
The Calloway County defense forced a three and out on Madisonville’s first offensive possession to give the ball back to their offense. This time the Lakers’ offense could not score a touchdown in three plays...it would take them four plays. Franklin carried the ball for five yards on first down before throwing an incomplete pass on second down. Bledsoe then powered up the middle for six yards and a first down. On the next play, Bledsoe took the ball and cut back to his left en route to a 74-yard touchdown run. The Avila extra point attempt was blocked and Calloway County led 13-7.
Both teams struggled to put together a drive for the rest of the first quarter. The Lakers got a Price Aycock interception to end one drive and then a forced fumble and recovery to give them great field position at the 46-yard line. The Lakers drove the ball down the field setting up a Franklin pass to Drew Hudgin over the middle. Hudgin caught the pass and was drilled by a Maroons defender before losing the ball as he struggled to cross the goal line. The fumble rolled to the back of the end zone where Aycock fell on it. The play was ruled a touchdown and the official scorer ruled it a 24-yard Hudgin touchdown reception on the first play of the second quarter. Franklin then found Hudgin again on the two-point conversion to give the Lakers a 21-7 lead.
The Maroons began to assert themselves at the line of scrimmage. Over the next 11 minutes of game action, Madisonville’s freshman backup quarterback, James Davis engineered two long scoring drives while Franklin and the Calloway County offense were forced into a three-and-out. The first half ended with the score tied at 21-21.
Madisonville continued to dominate in the trenches over the first two possessions of the third quarter. The Maroons’ defense forced another three-and-out and their offense put together a drive culminated by a 35-yard touchdown dash by Smith to give Madisonville a 28-21 lead with eight minutes left in the third quarter.
Champion’s senior class would have to find a way to lead their team back if the Lakers were going to earn their first district win of the season. Franklin, Bledsoe, Hudgin and their offensive line responded with an 80-yard touchdown drive that featured a great balance of runs and passes. The drive was punctuated by a 7-yard Bledsoe touchdown run. A bad snap caused the extra point attempt to fail and Calloway County still trailed 28-27 as the third quarter dwindled down.
Bledsoe and his offensive line went to work as the fourth quarter began. Bledsoe ripped off a 46-yard run and then capped off the 60-yard drive with a four yard touchdown run to give the Lakers the lead. The two-point conversion attempt failed and Calloway County led 33-28 with 11 minutes left.
The two teams traded possessions until James unleashed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Javion Martin to put Madisonville back in front. The extra point gave the Maroons a 35-33 advantage with less than five minutes to play.
Calloway County was 61-yards from regaining the lead after a nice return by Aycock. Bledsoe took a handoff on the first play of the drive and cut back to his left for 12 yards. Franklin and Bledsoe each ran for five yards and another Lakers first down. The offensive line continued to open holes and Bledsoe continued to move the chains until Calloway County faced a second-and-6 situation. Franklin dropped back and found Aycock for a beautiful 20-yard touchdown pass to move the Lakers back in front. Bledsoe broke into the end zone to complete the two-point conversion and Calloway County’s lead was 41-35.
Another big return set the Maroons up in great field position, but Hudgin picked off a James pass on the next play at the 42-yard line. Bledsoe and Franklin kept the ball on the ground as Madisonville exhausted their timeouts, but a penalty put Lakers in a fourth-and-15 situation on the Madisonville 29-yard line with 13 seconds left. Champion elected to put the ball in Bledsoe’s capable hands one more time. The senior broke around the left end and gained the yardage needed for a first down but lost the ball.
The Maroons desperation pass was intercepted by Franklin at midfield as time expired and the Lakers sideline erupted.
Champion praised his seniors after the game.
“This senior class is a great group of kids,” Champion said. “They knew this season was going to be a challenge, and they have gotten better throughout the year. I’m proud of them.”
