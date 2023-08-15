MURRAY — Calloway County took its first step toward a three-peat as Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 girls soccer champion over the weekend.
Now, all in one night, the rest of the Murray-Calloway County high school soccer contingent will try to do the same. Calloway County’s boys must face what appears to be a much-improved Paducah Tilghman team tonight in the 2A event at Paducah, while both the Tigers and Lady Tigers of Murray High begin their quests to win the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 title at Mayfield.
Murray High’s boys are seeking their fourth straight region crown, while the Lady Tigers have won the region all but one time since this event debuted in the early 2000s.
The Lakers (1-1) will be looking for their third straight sectional title in 2A but they must begin defense of that crown on enemy soil. Tilghman’s Blue Tornado dropped its debut match of the season last Tuesday, 2-1, at Graves County but came back Thursday to hammer Trigg County, 8-2, in Paducah.
Calloway started its season last Tuesday with a tough 3-1 loss to three-time defending Region 1 champion McCracken County in Murray but responded nicely to that disappointment by knocking out Graves, 10-0, in a 2nd District matchup, also at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex. With a win, the Lakers will advance to the semifinals next Tuesday night at Dixon.
Meanwhile, today’s assignment for the Murray High teams is a bit more complicated. Not only is the doubleheader with host Mayfield in the state tournament, it also carries huge implications in the 2nd District as it marks the district openers for both Murray High teams.
It also must be noted that the Bill Hale Soccer Field in Mayfield seems to provide a strong home-field edge as both Mayfield teams have managed to give some of the region’s top teams some very close matches, perhaps because the pitch is shorter than those at other venues.
The Lady Tigers will only play for the third time in the young season today (kickoff at 5:30 p.m.) after splitting its first two contests at the prestigious DC Classic on Saturday at Owensboro. The Lady Tigers, under the command of new Head Coach Michael Mangold, upended a good South Warren team, 2-0, before host Daviess County won by that same score in Match 2.
Meanwhile, the Tigers are entering tonight’s match at 3-0 and have barely broken a sweat in any of its action so far this year. Through its two preseason scrimmages, as well as regular-season contests with Christian County, frequent All “A” postseason opponent University Heights Academy of Hopkinsville and Webster County, Murray High owns a 39-1 edge in goals (19-1 in just the regular-season matches).
However, history shows that tonight’s match — set for 7 — could be quite interesting. Two years ago, Murray High had to survive a shootout to win, 2-1, at Mayfield. In 2019, the Cardinals beat the Tigers, 3-2, in the first round of the All “A”... at Hale.
