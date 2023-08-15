MURRAY — Calloway County took its first step toward a three-peat as Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 girls soccer champion over the weekend.

Now, all in one night, the rest of the Murray-Calloway County high school soccer contingent will try to do the same. Calloway County’s boys must face what appears to be a much-improved Paducah Tilghman team tonight in the 2A event at Paducah, while both the Tigers and Lady Tigers of Murray High begin their quests to win the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 title at Mayfield.

