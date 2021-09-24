MURRAY — Calloway County opened play in Kentucky Class 4A play Friday night with a wild 41-35 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins at Jack Rose Stadium in Murray.
The Lakers (3-3, 1-0) got the game-winning points on a 29-yard scoring pass from quarterback Kanyon Franklin to receiver Price Aycock in the final minutes to take a 39-35 lead. Timarian Bledsoe then added the two-point conversion run to end the scoring.
This came after MNH quarterback James Davis had given the Maroons (2-4, 0-1) the lead, 35-33 on a 41-yard scoring pass to receiver Javion Martin with less than five minutes to go. Bledsoe, who had a huge night with more than 270 yards rushing, had pulled the Lakers within 28-27 late in the third quarter on a six-yard run.
MNH's Trevin Smith gave this game a fast start by returning the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, but just three snaps later, Franklin found the right side to his liking and turned a quarterback keeper into a 59-yard TD run to tie the game at 7-7. Bledsoe would score his first touchdown of the night on a 70-yard jaunt to give the Lakers the lead, 13-7, then Franklin found receiver Drew Hudgin for 19 yards and another score early in the second quarter to increase the lead to 21-7 with Franklin finding Hudgin on a two-point conversion pass.
MNH, though, after putting Davis in at quarterback early in the second quarter, put together two scoring drives before halftime to tie the game at 21-21 and set the stage for the dramatic second half.
