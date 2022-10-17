Hoptown vs. Calloway

Calloway County’s Cohen McCartney (2) earned the praise of his coach for his early play against Miami of Ohio commit Daisjaun Mercer of Hopkinsville (1) Friday night at Jack Rose Stadium in Murray.

 ROB CROSS/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers opened their critical district football clash with Hopkinsville by playing inspired football. Head Coach Chris Champion watched as his Lakers defense pitched a first-quarter shutout in Jack D. Rose Stadium Friday night and senior running back John Durham broke free for a career-best 81-yard touchdown run. 

The Tigers ran away from Calloway in the second quarter, though, as four different players scored touchdowns en route to a 49-6 victory.