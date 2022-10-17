MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers opened their critical district football clash with Hopkinsville by playing inspired football. Head Coach Chris Champion watched as his Lakers defense pitched a first-quarter shutout in Jack D. Rose Stadium Friday night and senior running back John Durham broke free for a career-best 81-yard touchdown run.
The Tigers ran away from Calloway in the second quarter, though, as four different players scored touchdowns en route to a 49-6 victory.
The Lakers (0-8, 0-3 in Class 4A 1st District play) played with energy and enthusiasm throughout the first quarter despite giving up an early touchdown to Miami of Ohio signee Daisjaun Mercer. Calloway received the opening kickoff and freshman quarterback Wyatt Robins led his team onto the field with a heavily bandaged left hand. Mercer snagged a tipped ball out of the air for his 19th career interception on the third play of the game and returned it for the first of his three touchdowns in the game.
Champion’s young squad maintained its composure and quickly struck back when Durham streaked down the right sideline on the next play from scrimmage. Durham appeared to be stuffed for no gain at the line of scrimmage but kept his legs driving and bounced outside. While Hopkinsville defensive backs jumped onto the top of a pile, Durham burst away for Calloway ’s only score of the night. A missed extra point left the Lakers trailing 7-6.
The Calloway offense struggled to move the ball, but its defense kept Hopkinsville (3-5, 1-2 in district play) in check through the first frame. The youthful Lakers’ improvement showed as they played solid assignment football. Shaun Phillips exemplified that growth when he broke on a Zach Moss offering in the middle of the field for an interception with 1:28 remaining in the opening quarter.
“We encouraged our guys before the game to just settle down and do their job,” Champion said. “It kind of came to fruition there a little bit for us early. They got messy on defense and John (Durham) was able to bust out on them. On defense, we came up with some first-quarter stops. We haven’t done that in a few weeks.”
Ultimately, Mercer and the speed available to Hopkinsville proved to be too much for the Lakers to handle. Mercer bolted around the right end for a 60-yard touchdown run at the beginning of the second quarter and opened the floodgates. Three other Tigers scampered for touchdown runs during a 28-0 scoring outburst in the quarter to put give Hopkinsville a 35-6 lead heading into the halftime break.
Mercer tacked on his third touchdown of the day and initiated the running clock with 9:46 left in the third quarter. The senior wide receiver/defensive back finished with 127 total yards on offense from three receptions for 34 yards and two rushes for 93 yards and two touchdowns to go along with his 20-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Champion heaped praise on Mercer, but also heralded the toughness Cohen McCartney showed while matched up with Mercer early in the game.
“Cohen McCartney, before he went out, we put a big task on him to spy Mercer,” Champion said. “He goes up and little ol’ Cohen (McCartney) comes over and lays a smack on him and knocks the ball out of his hands and I was proud of him. Area coaches voted Mercer the number one player in the region, myself included. He was able to blow the game open with a couple of big plays.”
Robins played with a broken finger and the Calloway County offense struggled against the veteran Tigers as he completed just seven of his 21 pass attempts for 31 yards and the pick-six to Mercer. Durham gained 103 yards on 14 carries, but the Lakers’ running game was stifled after his 81-yard burst early in the first quarter.
Despite another lopsided loss and having their playoff hopes dashed, Champion believes his young team has grown and taken another step toward future success against the Tigers.
“I think we took a little bit out of this game,” Champion said. “I think our young kids realized they can play with the best, but we just need to get a little older and a little stronger.”
