MURRAY — Heading into Thursday night’s 2nd District clash with state powerhouse Marshall County, Calloway County knew it would be without its No. 1 scoring weapon in forward Kristian Agesen-Pagh.
That left many observers thinking the Lakers may not have enough punch to stay with the Marshals. And, after all, when the Lakers had been at full strength earlier in the season, Marshall had won by four goals.
Yet, with 12 minutes to go in Thursday’s rematch at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex, all of that did not seem to matter. Defender Dalton Puckett scored off a Jude Bazzell corner kick to pull the Lakers within one goal, sending a charge through the Calloway faithful. In the end, though, the mountain proved too high to climb as the Marshals would add an insurance goal in the waning minutes to emerge with a hard-fought 3-1 win.
“We worked hard, but we didn’t quite play our game,” said Lakers Head Coach Evan Pierce, who said how his team played early proved to be the difference in why it could not gain control. “It’s their speed,, especially toward the middle of the field, and they’ve got a lot of it. We tried to play direct with them (not using enough short passes in possessing the ball) but instead we were playing long ball with them.”
And that was how the Lakers found themselves down two goals, with both scores coming in the final 15 minutes of the first half. First, Marshall forward William Lynch managed to track down the ball deep in the Calloway zone, then found a way to tight-rope the baseline before finding teammate Alex Shaverin streaking in from the right to break the scoring ice.
Then, after the Marshals (14-2-2) won the ball and advanced into Calloway territory, a foul gave midfielder Eric Hicks a free kick from about 25 yards, which he deposited in the right side of the net for a 2-0 edge just before halftime.
Lynch would finish the scoring late in the match. However, this could have been a different situation if a couple of good early chances had gone better for the Lakers (11-4) . Sophomore midfielder Bo Stom tried to one time a couple shots after passes found his foot, but he just missed, the first attempt of which narrowly rolled outside of the left crossbar.
“But those were good tries by Bo. We want him to keep trying that,” Pierce said. “If we can just clean things up a little more, we’re going to be in good shape.”
Also, Pierce praised the work of keeper Jacob Aiken, who kept the Lakers alive in the second half with several huge saves on dangerous Marshall shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.