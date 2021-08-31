MURRAY — Calloway County used two goals in the final 18 minutes to regain control and take a non-district boys soccer win over visiting Caldwell County, 5-2, at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex in Murray.
The Lakers (5-2) seemed to be riding the momentum of the past week early as they charged to a 3-0 lead in the match’s first 15 minutes with Hunter Prince scoring a pair of goals, one on a penalty kick, while Dalton Puckett headed in a Jude Bazzell corner kick for the other goal.
“Then, we kind of lost our energy a bit and kind of dropped our intensity,” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce, whose team entered Monday having beaten 2nd District opponents Graves County and Murray High in matches last week. “We were playing great early and we’ve got to maintain that.”
The Tigers (2-4) responded in the second half as Blake Vivrette put a pair of shots into the net in the first 15 minutes of the final stanza to draw Caldwell within only one goal. However, it would be the hero from Thursday’s dramatic win over Murray High — Kristian Agesen-Pagh — who would deliver a pair of goals in the final 18 minutes to seal the win. The first goal was off an assist from Bo Stom with Ethan Carson getting the assist for the second goal a few minutes later.
Pierce said he was very happy that this match was played, despite the constant threat of rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida throughout the day.
“We’ve had enough things canceled because of COVID already. My goodness! We didn’t need to lose this match because of a rainout!” he said.
