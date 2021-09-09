MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers football team returns home to Jack D. Rose Stadium to take on Marshall County on Friday night. The game against the Class 6A Marshals will be the first home game for the Lakers since their season-opening loss to another Class 6A team in Henderson County. Marshall County head coach Steven Etheridge brings in a team sporting a 2-1 record. Etheridge is in his second season at the helm of a Marshals program looking for its first winning season in a decade. Coach Chris Champion’s Laker squad will look to continue their winning ways and even their record at 2-2 after last week’s demolition of Fulton County.
Champion’s young Calloway County team took a step forward in Hickman last week in their history over Fulton County. The Lakers did what they were supposed to do and dominated the much smaller Fulton County team. The Calloway County offensive and defensive lines controlled the game and quarterback Kanyon Franklin put on a versatile offensive display against the Pilots. The 42-6 final score did not tell the whole story for the Lakers though. Champion was pleased to see Calloway County cut down on the mental errors that plagued them in their first two games of the season.
“Our team is starting to move in the right direction,” Champion said. “We are slowly cleaning up some mental mistakes that have been haunting us. We have some younger guys starting to play at a higher level.”
The Lakers are going to need to keep trending in the right direction if they are going to defeat Marshall County. The 2-1 Marshals appear to be a better team than the Marshall County squad that lost 33-0 against Calloway County last season on their way to a 3-6 record. That Marshall County team lost their first three games by a total score of 146-6 while this year’s group has compiled a 2-1 record by outscoring their opponents 115-48.
Etheridge’s 2021 squad has been somewhat one-dimensional on offense, but Marshall County has a solid offensive line and a stable of running backs that are capable of putting up big numbers. Quarterback Quinn Smith has attempted fewer than six passes per game, but running back Landon Utley leads the Marshals attack with 219 yards on 18 carries for a hefty average of over 12 yards per carry. Utley is not the only guy who has feasted on the Marshall County’s first few opponents. Kameron Bowerman, Aiden Dunigan, and Mahmet Jackson all average close to 10 yards per carry behind a big Marshall County offensive line.
Champion knows that the Laker defense is going to have to stand up to the challenge at the point of attack.
“Marshall is a large and physical team,” Champion said. “They have a good-sized offensive line and a hard-nosed running back. Our offense has kept us in the ball game, and it’s time for our defense to step up this Friday.”
The Calloway County defense has improved over the first three games of the season, but the play of Kanyon Franklin at the quarterback position has given the Lakers a chance to win each of its three games. Franklin seems to have been unleashed for his senior season and has shown flashes of being the type of high school quarterback that can lead his team to postseason victories. Franklin has completed 53% of his pass attempts while throwing for 199 yards per game. Franklin also leads the Lakers in rushing at 61 yards per game.
Franklin appears to have a true “go-to” receiver in Drew Hudgin. Hudgin is among the state leaders at the position with 3 touchdowns, 246 yards, and an average of over 15 yards per catch. Franklin has plenty of other targets he’s comfortable with though as four other Lakers have caught at least one touchdown pass. Nine Calloway County receivers have caught a pass from Franklin this season and eight of those average at least 10 yards per catch. Timarian Bledsoe provides the Lakers with a power runner that can be a dangerous weapon in a balanced offensive attack.
Champion is pleased with the way Franklin is leading the offense.
“I don’t believe it’s much of a surprise, but Kanyon’s decision-making with the ball so far this season has been very good,” Champion said. “He is making the high percentage throws and is giving our athletes the opportunity to make a play after the catch.”
With a week of pageantry and fanfare as his team approaches their showdown with the Marshals, Champion has been pleased with his team’s focus and preparation so far. The Calloway County coach is looking forward to seeing his Lakers face off against an improved Marshall County team as his program gears up for district play.
“We had a good practice on Labor Day morning,” Champion said. “Our kids were dialed in and focused. I hope that continues throughout the week. Every year we play Marshall it’s always a hard-hitting game with a great atmosphere. I don’t expect anything less this year.”
Kick-off between Calloway County and Marshall County is set for 7 p.m. at Jack D. Rose Stadium on the campus of Calloway County High School.
