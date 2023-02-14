Lockhart vs. Massac

Calloway County guard Conner Lockhart drives the ball against a Massac County (Ill.) defender earlier this season at Draffenville.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

LA CENTER — Having dropped six of its last seven boys basketball outings, Calloway County needed to get back on the winning track ahead of postseason play.

Monday night, the Lakers did just that, though it was difficult at times at one of the traditionally most difficult homecourts in western Kentucky — Ballard Memorial’s Green Palace. The host Bombers were feisty, as always, but Calloway got the win it needed by a 88-70  final score.

