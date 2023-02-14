LA CENTER — Having dropped six of its last seven boys basketball outings, Calloway County needed to get back on the winning track ahead of postseason play.
Monday night, the Lakers did just that, though it was difficult at times at one of the traditionally most difficult homecourts in western Kentucky — Ballard Memorial’s Green Palace. The host Bombers were feisty, as always, but Calloway got the win it needed by a 88-70 final score.
Calloway (21-8) started well, taking a 20-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and was still in possession of a 40-32 lead by the halftime break.
In the third quarter, though, the Bombers (18-10) had the lead below eight points only to have the Lakers make a late run to push the lead to 61-50 as the fourth quarter arrived.
Ballard did cut the lead to nine point during the final quarter but the Lakers were able to edge the lead back to the final margin.
Guard Eli Finley led the Lakers with 31 points, while guard Aiden Clinton had 22 and forward Jonah Butler had 13 points.
Guard Conner Lockhart had eight points, while forward Stephen Lane had seven points, forward Cole Lockhart had three and guard Wyatt Robbins and forward Jackson Ames both had two.
The Lakers helped their cause by going 10-of-11 at the foul line in the final quarter.
This countered the Bombers’ 24-of-28 performance at the foul line, well above their season average.
