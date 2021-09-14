MURRAY — Whether it was the fact that they had not been challenged except one time during the past three weeks or that they had just won a Kentucky 2A sectional title or that it was Senior Night, Calloway County’s boys soccer squad was in a deep hole Monday night.
Fellow 2nd District opponent Mayfield came to the Jim Nix Complex and hit the Lakers with three goals in the opening four minutes. However, Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce said he did not sense any panic, and it showed.
By halftime, the lead was trimmed to one goal and the Lakers would quickly take control early in the second half as they blew past the Cardinals, 5-4, to extend their winning streak to seven matches.
“Even though we were in that hole early, I never had the feeling that we were going to lose this game,” Pierce said, relating what he also saw with his players. “It’s kind of funny, actually. I think they were happier at halftime (even though they still trailed, 3-2) than they have been at times in games where they were up on other teams. They were just fired up and there wasn’t any question that they were going to get it done in the second half.”
The Lakers (9-2) quickly drew even with Mayfield (5-7) in the opening minutes of the second half as sophomore ripped a shot off a feed from classmate Ethan Carson only 1:26 into the final stanza. Three minutes later, junior Kristian Agesen-Pagh scored his second goal of the night the same way his first one came with about 10 minutes left in the opening half, off sophomore Jude Bazzell’s pass, to put the Lakers in the lead. Then, about four minutes later, Agesen-Pagh finished the Lakers’ scoring with a shot off a Stom feed. Stom also had fed Carson for the Lakers’ second goal.
“Every goal we had tonight was off an assist,” Pierce said. “They were playing for each other. Our passing was really good and everybody was getting involved.
“You know, it was Senior Night and this is a deal where we come out and warm up, then we have to back off for 20 minutes, then try to get back into it. Did that have something to do with it? Maybe it did. The biggest thing, though, is Mayfield came out with a lot of high intensity and we didn’t match that early.
“So we had a choice. We could start fighting and arguing or we could do what they did, which was come together. I actually didn’t say anything. I just kind of sat back and watched to see what they would do.”
Mayfield came into the match with a reputation for being tough to handle. In fact, despite its sub-.500 record, it has taken several of the best teams in the area into very deep waters at times, falling in overtime to Calloway, Marshall County and Murray High in a shootout.
However, Pierce noticed something about those matches; they were all on the Cardinals’ home turf.
“And their field is a little smaller than most of the fields around here are. That means they can pack in their defense a little more and become tougher to score on,”he said. “Once they got ahead tonight, they really didn’t try to do that and I think that was because the field here is larger and allows for more room.
Now, the Lakers head into tonight’s second installment of The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic as they prepare to face rival Murray High in a matchup that seems to have the ingredients for a high-intensity, close battle. It was, in fact, the last time the teams played about three weeks ago at the Nix Complex with Calloway winning 2-1 in the second overtime period.
Kickoff is set for 7 at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.
