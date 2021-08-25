MURRAY — Host Calloway County seemed determined Tuesday to show that it was a better team than it showed last week in a 2nd District boys soccer loss at Marshall County.
So, with another district opponent coming to its home field Tuesday night, the Lakers seemed very happy to use this occasion to perhaps make a statement. And they did, shutting out Graves County by a 6-0 final score to move to move above the .500 mark for the season at 3-2.
The Lakers started strong, getting goals from Hunter Prince, Freeman Reinhardt and Kristian Angeson-Pagh in the first half, followed by three more goals in the second half. Those goals came from Bo Stom, Prince and Ethan Carson.
Calloway enjoyed a big edge in shots against the Eagles (3-4). The Lakers took 34 shots Tuesday, compared to only four for Graves. Calloway will now face arch rival and district opponent Murray High at 7 Thursday night in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic at the Nix Complex.
