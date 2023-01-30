BEAVER DAM — Calloway County is in the midst of a what appears to have the makings of a very memorable boys basketball season, but the Lakers hit a snag Saturday afternoon.
Calloway ran into an Ohio County team that is putting together its own big year in Region 3, so big that the Eagles have now emerged as the favorite to represent this traditionally powerful region in the Boys Sweet 16 come March. And they showed why Saturday, making a very significant show on their home court on homecoming in Beaver Dam with a 69-49 win over a Lakers team that also is in the mix for a state tournament shot out of Region 1.
“We didn’t shoot it well. That’s the moral of the story on this one,” said Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver, whose team fell to 18-5 on the season, while the Eagles flew to 19-5.
“Hats off to Ohio County. They’re a really good team.”
Perhaps a bit disturbed with what was reportedly a lackluster performance in a tougher-than-expected home win Friday night over Hancock County, the Eagles seemed determined to make sure Saturday’s homecoming festivities were not tarnished. They did not waste any time.
Ohio hit Calloway with a big early punch, taking a 16-7 lead after one quarter, then extending that to 36-17 by halftime. From there, the game was almost even as the Lakers trailed 50-32 after three quarters and never could mount a serious threat in the late stages.
Calloway was 10-of-19 on two-point shots from the field but only hit seven of 32 tries from 3-point range. Ohio, meanwhile, was 22-of-29 on its two-point tries and 5-of-13 on threes.
The Lakers were led in scoring by guard Eli Finley with 16 points and guard Aidan Clinton’s 13 points. Guard Conner Lockhart had nine, forward Stephen Lane had five, forward Jonah Butler had four and forward Cole Lockhart had two. Ohio was paced by 6’5” guard Elijah Decker’s 17 points, while guard Parker Culberttson had 14 and forward Carter Young had 13.
