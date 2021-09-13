MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers were without their head coach Chris Champion on Friday night when they took the field against Marshall County at Jack D. Rose Stadium.
The Laker defense gave up 246 yards rushing and 441 yards of total offense to Marshall, but Calloway found a way to win an entertaining homecoming game. The game included long passes, devastating hits, acrobatic catches, fantastic line play, defensive touchdowns, plenty of scoring, one flip in the end zone and a very special guest as Calloway defeated the Marshals 41-20.
Calloway assistant coach Jacob Price filled in for Champion and was proud of the effort of his staff players.
“We were without our head guy and we had to step up in certain roles” Price said. “We just tried to call it the way that he would and manage the guys the way that he would and I think they put forth their best effort of the year.”
Several Calloway players had outstanding performances in contributing to the win. Quarterback Kanyon Franklin threw for three touchdowns, Timarian Bledsoe ran for a career-high 140 yards, Karsen Starks had 18 tackles and Logan Emery pulled down 15 tackles, just to name a few Lakers that had a good night.
It was the highlight defensive plays made by senior defensive back/wide receiver Drew Hudgin that proved to be the difference for Calloway in the game, though.
Hudgin took the field knowing that his grandfather had made it to the game to see his grandson represent the Lakers and his family. Lots of grandparents make it to games, but Hudgin’s grandfather, 68-year-old Barry Malone, has terminal brain cancer. Malone just wanted to see his grandson play the game he loves, but wound up watching something special.
Hudgin came into the game ranked among the state leaders in receptions, yards receiving, and touchdown catches, but found a different way to help lead his Lakers to a homecoming victory. He did manage five catches for 49 yards to lead the Lakers, but he made his biggest impact on this game as a defender.
Calloway was clinging to a 21-13 lead as Marshall was driving late in the third quarter. The Marshals were on the march when Hudgin picked off a Quinn Smith pass just past the 40-yard line right in front of the Lakers bench. Hudgin cut toward the sideline and lowered his shoulder to run over a would-be tackler before breaking down the sideline for a touchdown. Oscar Avila added the extra point and the Lakers were suddenly up 28-13 as the third quarter came to a close.
A nice kickoff return for the Marshals set them up at the Calloway 40-yard line and they were driving again when Smith hit Aiden Dunigan over the middle for a big gain. Dunigan was hit and lost the ball. Hudgin pounced on it for the Lakers. On the next play, Hudgin received a quick toss from Franklin on an end-around and broke through the left side of the line before rambling 63 yards for an apparent touchdown. A penalty negated the touchdown, but Calloway continued the drive.
Bledsoe bolted around the left end for 28 yards and the Lakers were deep in Marshall territory. Franklin then found Reese Henderson over the middle for a 12-yard gain that moved the Lakers to the Marshall 15. Two plays later, Price Aycock ran a great route and Franklin fired a bullet that the shifty receiver hauled in for his second touchdown reception of the game. The extra point was no good but Calloway had extended the lead to 34-13 with just over eight minutes left in the game.
Marshall wasn’t ready to go away yet as Smith and Dunigan hooked up on a 52-yard pitch- and-catch down to the Calloway 10. The Lakers defensive front stymied Marshall on first and second downs to force a third-and-goal situation at the 8 with six minutes left in the game.
Hudgin stood at the goal line as Smith took the snap and dropped back to pass, looking for a touchdown. The Smith pass was intercepted by Hudgin two yards deep into the end zone. The Calloway senior ran it out of the end zone and sprinted down the Lakers sideline en route to a 102-yard interception return for a touchdown. An emotional Hudgin turned a flip in the end zone as he celebrated his big night in honor of his grandfather.
The Calloway lead ballooned to 41-13 on the Hudgin touchdown before Marshall tacked on a late touchdown run to make the score 41-20.
Franklin led the Calloway County offense back out for the final possession. All Franklin had to do was take a knee as a homecoming victory belonged to the Lakers and Hudgin’s grandfather.
