MAYFIELD — Prior to Tuesday night, Calloway County’s boys basketball team had lost its previous 14 games that were played at the Eagles Nest, home of Region 1stalwart Graves County.

Most of those losses, of course, had come to the Eagles, so it was a big deal when the Lakers charged to a big early lead in Tuesday’s latest matchup between the teams at the Eagles Nest. And of course it could not have been much of a surprise when that lead was cut to a scant three points by halftime. “It’s happening again,” Laker fans were probably thinking.