MAYFIELD — Prior to Tuesday night, Calloway County’s boys basketball team had lost its previous 14 games that were played at the Eagles Nest, home of Region 1stalwart Graves County.
Most of those losses, of course, had come to the Eagles, so it was a big deal when the Lakers charged to a big early lead in Tuesday’s latest matchup between the teams at the Eagles Nest. And of course it could not have been much of a surprise when that lead was cut to a scant three points by halftime. “It’s happening again,” Laker fans were probably thinking.
However, this Calloway team believes it is different, and proved it in the second half, building the lead back to as many as 15 points before settling for a 55-46 win.
“This is my first coaching win here. We lost two of those other games on last-second shots, so to say I didn’t like being in this building would be an understatement,” said Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver, whose program had only won seven games with Graves since 1998, entering Tuesday. Graves has won 30.
To notch Win No. 8 in that time frame Tuesday, Calloway (3-1 on the season) had to restart its engine against a Graves team (2-2) that was oozing with confidence after recovering from going down 18-4 to start the game to only down 23-20 at halftime.
The Lakers’ weapon of choice was the 3-point shot as they dropped 14 bombs on the Eagles on 28 shots, for a dazzling 50%.
“Our set threes ... we shoot them at a good percentage and that’s what we’ve got to continue to do,” said Cleaver, who had numerous contributors to the 3-point cause Tuesday.
None were bigger than guard Aidan Clinton, who had shown the ability so far this season to be a big scorer from long range, as his performance Saturday in a loss to Massac County (Illinois) had shown in the Marshall County Hoopfest at Draffenville. On that day, he had four treys. He increased that to six Tuesday night.
However, while Cleaver was very pleased with Clinton’s shooting, he seemed to want to talk more about Clinton’s defensive work.
“Aidan did a great job. He played the best defense he has played,” Cleaver said, taking a moment to describe how committed the sharp-shooting guard was with his defense.”They had a kid that was able to get inside on him, and he missed the shot, but Aidan comes over and says, ‘I’m sorry Coach.’”
For the game, Graves was only 19-of-46 from the field, which was indicative of Calloway’s defensive effort.
“Our guys brought it on the defensive end,” Cleaver said.
Guard Eli Finley continued his stellar play to start the year with a game-high 22 points, including four bombs. He and Clinton had the two biggest treys of the night on back-to-back possessions in the final quarter that left the Lakers up 55-40 with more than two minutes left. Meanwhile, forwards Jonah Butler and Cole Lockhart did not have big scoring nights but had big numbers in other areas. Butler had five points but added 11 rebounds, five blocked shots and four assists. Lockhart had three points and had six rebounds.
