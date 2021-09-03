HICKMAN — After dropping their first two games of the 2021 football season, the Calloway County Lakers quickly took command tonight at Fulton County.
The Lakers scored three times in the opening quarter, paving the way for an easy 42-0 win over the Pilots (0-3) at Sanger Field in Hickman.
It was the right arm of Lakers quarterback Kanyon Franklin that started the onslaught. Franklin hit receiver Trystan Wright for a 36-yard scoring strike less than a minute into the game. Then, he found running back Timarian Bledsoe for a 19-yard TD with 8:34 still left in the first quarter to extend the lead to 14-0, then he connected with receiver Drew Hudgin near the end of the quarter for 14 yards and another touchdown and a 21-0 lead.
The lead would grow to 28-0 when Franklin threw his fourth scoring pass for 20 yards to Price Aycock in the second quarter. It would be Karsen Starks adding a five-yard scoring run in the third quarter to up the lead to 35-0 and Bledsoe would end it with another five-yard run in the fourth quarter.
