ASHLAND — In the oldest holiday basketball tournament in Kentucky, Calloway County’s boys managed to make their final appearance in this year’s event very memorable.
After having rough moments in their first two contests of the 63rd Ashland Invitational Tournament at Ashland Paul Blazer High School, the Lakers held firm against a very strong opponent Thursday afternoon. It almost happened again against Teays Valley Christian out of West Virginia as the Lakers’ nemesis in this event, a big scoring run from the opponent, cropped up in the third quarter as the Lions outscored Calloway 14-0 out of the halftime break to forge a tie.
However, there was a big difference this time ... Calloway had been leading, not locked in a tight struggle at the time of the run. And perhaps this helped the Lakers right their ship as they did not let the Lions gain the lead and stood tall at the end of a big 75-70 win that left Calloway 1-2 in the tournament and with perhaps a lot of momentum heading into the new year.
“This was real bug for us,” said Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver, whose team moved to 7-6 on the season, while the Lions, who entered the event at 9-3, finished a winless stay in Ashland with a 9-6 mark for the season. “When you’re talking about this tournament, it’s all top-quality competition (Region 16 stalwarts and arch rivals Ashland Blazer and Boyd County were Calloway’s first two opponents) and you’ve got D1 prospect all over the place. I’m just glad that we were able to get the invite because we got better at this tournament and this is going to be make us a better team going forward for the rest of the season.
“It’s also going to make that seven-hour drive back home a lot more enjoyable.”
Calloway also faced perhaps the most ballyhooed player so far of this season in Teays Valley’s Josiah Davis, who is bound for West Virginia of the Big 12 Conference. However, while Davis did have his moments Thursday, he was not the biggest problem for the Lakers as he ended with 15 points after being held to only three points in a first half that saw the aggressive Lakers take a 37-23 lead into halftime.
“I thought (guards Zach Hudgin and Conner Lockhart did a great job on Davis in the first half,” Cleaver said, adding that the Lions had other players besides Davis that are heading to the next level next year. “Brandon Brown is another great player for them and he’s already signed with Tennessee Tech. In fact, I was really scared of him coming into this game because he had been hitting really well from three.”
After Teays Valley made its big run to start the third quarter, Calloway responded by pushing the lead back to eight points before Brown buried a trey to cut the lead to 53-48 edge, heading to the final quarter. The Lions cut the lead to one on Davis’ score before forward Matthew Ray, who was huge for the Lakers in the second half, got an old-fashioned three-point play to build the lead back to four at 68-64 with about three minutes left. Then, Ray was called for his fifth foul on a scramble for a loose ball and it appeared the Lakers might be in trouble.
However, after Richard Fu scored to tie the game at 68-68, guard Eli Finley hit two free throws to regain the lead, then forward Jonah Butler hit a pair of his own to make it 72-68 as the game neared the final minute.
Butler would hit one charity toss to give Calloway a three-point lead and, after Brian Brown missed a 3-point shot that would have tied the game, Zach Hudgin put the game away with two more free throws in the final second. That was part of an 11-of-15 day at the line for the Lakers.
Finley had 22 points, while Ray (who was 4-of-4 from the field in the fourth quarter) ended with 19, Hudgin 11 and guard Kanyon Franklin 10. Ray also added 13 rebounds and was named to the all-tournament team. Makiah Cary led Teays Valley with 17. Davis also had 14 assists in the loss.
