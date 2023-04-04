MURRAY — No one saw this coming.
After winning three of its first four games this season, Calloway County’s baseball Lakers had ran right into adversity, particularly in the form of injuries to pitching stalwarts Cadwell Turner and Conner Lockhart. The result had been a four-game losing streak and, as darkness set Monday evening on Laker Field against Hickman County, it seemed a sure bet that the streak was headed for five losses in a row.
The Falcons led, 9-3, as the Lakers came to bat in the bottom of the seventh. Then, little by little, the lead began to shrink. And it kept shrinking .. and shrinking some more.
Then, with runners at second and third and two out, Iziah Cruz, who had started the inning with a pop-out, hit a hard grounder that caromed off of the Falcons' second baseman, allowing teammates Bryson Dennis and Price Aycock to score the final runs of an improbable seven-run rally and a 10-9 win that broke the losing streak.
“Oh sure I’ve seen (big late rallies),” said Calloway Head Coach Travis Turner, who was asked seeing about a seven-run outburst in the final at-bat. “Wellllllll ... maybe?
“But it’s remarkable. We’re in a situation where not all of the players are going to be proficient and where the field is not going to be always perfect and we obviously play with a round ball with stitches in it. You never know where it’s going to bounce and how it’s going to bounce.”
Conner Lockhart brought the first run of the outburst home for Calloway (4-5) with a bases-loaded walk that cut the lead for Hickman (4-4) to 9-4 with only one out.
That was then followed by what everyone thought was the final outs. Cuyler McDaniel hit a grounder to the shortstop for a forceout at second. Originally, the umpires ruled that Conner Lockhart’s slide into second had interfered with the fielder, thus resulting in a double play. However, a few minutes, and much protest from the Lakers, the umpires changed the ruling with McDaniel safe at first and Cole Lockhart having scored from third for a 9-5 game.
Kameron Starks then blooped a single to right field to score Braden Pingel, who had singled, to trim the lead to 9-6. That was followed by Bryson Dennis hitting a sharp grounder up the middle that scored McDaniel and pulled Calloway within 9-7.
Then, Price Aycock hit a high fly to right that seemed, at first, to be an easy play for the fielder. However, with a strong wind present on Monday, the play became difficult and the ball eluded the fielder, enabling Starks to score and Aycock to reach second. Now, the tying and winning runs were not only on base, but in scoring position, setting the stage for Cruz, who earlier had just about been put in Turner's doghouse for swinging on the first pitch of the inning.
All was forgotten as Cruz sent a hard shot to the left of the second baseman, who was able to reach the ball, but had it kick off his leg into right field, scoring Dennis and a sliding Aycock to finish the comeback.
"We have a saying on this team ... 'just keep the line moving. Do your job and hand it off to the next guy," Turner said. "Yeah, we had some good fortune, but we also had some guys take some great at-bats and none were greater than Iziah's game winner to cap it."
