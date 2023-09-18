MURRAY — Calloway County was given an opportunity Saturday that any boys soccer team would relish — a shot at the No. 2-ranked team in Kentucky.
In the commonwealth, this chance does not come very often for teams in the western part. Most of the big fish live in the waters of Louisville, Lexington and Northern Kentucky. They do not come to the west too often.
However, this year, the No. 2 team — South Warren — resides in Bowling Green, about two hours away. And with a program like Marshall County routinely trying to play these teams, Saturday’s Daren Puckett Classic presented a chance to give a fellow 2nd District team a chance to test the waters too.
The result was probably predictable. Loaded with talent, South justified its ranking. Saturday night, the Spartans got past the host Marshals, hours after taking a 5-0 win over the Lakers that afternoon.
“There’s a reason they’re number two,” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce, whose team dropped to 7-6 on the season. With Saturday’s two wins, the Spartans improved to 11-2-1. Their only two losses are to Kentucky private-school superpowers Trinity and St. Xavier, both out of Louisville.
“Number one, this team shows how important it is to be technically sound on the ball. They have the ability to make a positive first touch and can take the ball where they want it to go. They’re a very technical team and the ball just didn’t stop.
“Another thing about them is that they stepped to every ball (particularly on opposing goal kicks) and, with a team as technical as them with good team speed, with that much aggression on balls in the air, you’ve got to match it.”
South led 2-0 at the half and Pierce said he felt his team did show intensity and went toe-to-toe with the Spartans. The problem was, while Calloway is deeper this season with its bench, well, South’s bench is endless and eventually wore the Lakers down late.
Aid Becirovic scored twice in the first half, then, after the Lakers held the Spartans in check for almost 20 minutes in the second half, South rediscovered its scoring stroke. Leo Kogetsu’s rip put South up 3-0 and that was followed by an Amer Salihovic rebound that was created by a Tarik Hamzagic backward pop up off the end line to preserve the possession.
The final goal came with about 12 minutes left as Salihovic beat a pair of defenders off a well-placed ball from near midfield.
Calloway did not have a whole lot of scoring chances, but it was able to push the Spartans into their box twice in the final 10 minutes. The most serious of these created a shot opportunity for Antonio Arnone, who did try to fire but was not able to get a full foot on the ball.
Still, Pierce was pleased to see his team fight until the end.
“We’ve got to take positives out of something like this and it was a good look,” he said. “Clearly, (to have scored) would’ve helped (give his team a feeling of accomplishment). They’ve hardly conceded anything all year and there’s a reason for that, so to have scored there would’ve been a good thing for us.”
Calloway also was anything but healthy for this match. Midfielders Bo Stom and Jude Bazzell both are battling ankle injuries. The Lakers also did not have the services of midfielder/defender Kolt Bazzell, who was serving the first of a two-match suspension after receiving a red card late in Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to next-door-neighbor and district rival Murray High. Also, in that match, the Lakers lost forward Anthony Alvarado to an injury in the final five minutes; there is still no official word on his status after he was airlifted to a medical facility in another state.
“No excuses, but I wish we would’ve caught (South) at a different moment for us,” Pierce said. “Yes, we’ve got injury problems right now and I wish we could’ve played at full strength. It would’ve been a good experience for us, but I thought we had some guys step up today, more than we have all year.
“When Jude was out there (in the first half), we were finding some chances offensively (until he tweaked his ankle and it was decided to sit him the rest of the day). Had this been a district match, I believe he probably would’ve tried to play the rest of the way.”
