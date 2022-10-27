MURRAY — Head Coach Chris Champion and his young Calloway County football team close out their regular season Friday night at Jack D. Rose Stadium. The schedule has been brutal, and the Lakers will face another highly-ranked opponent for their final game of the season as undefeated Union County comes to town for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Braves sport a 9-0 record and a No. 3 ranking in Class 3A after walloping Trigg County last week, 42-7. The Trigg win secured an undefeated district championship for Head Coach Derek Johns’ team a week after a huge win over Paducah Tilghman.
Champion looked on as his team suffered several injuries to critical veteran playmakers and linemen. The injury situation forced Champion and his staff to send out an even more inexperienced lineup than expected to face one of the toughest schedules in the state.
“We knew coming into this year that in order for us to be competitive we would have to stay healthy,” Champion said when asked about the difficult season. “Unfortunately, we were not that lucky. (Price) Aycock is the heart and soul of our defense, and he combined with (Sam) Chapman are proven deep threats on offense. (Seldon) Herndon was a two-way starter on an already very young offensive line and defensive line. Between that and losing our depth with our other injuries was just something very hard to overcome. I think, as a coach, you can’t help but think about what might have been, but you have to live in the present. Either way, I couldn’t be more proud of our guys who had to step up and fill those roles.”
Union’s versatile senior Kristopher Hughes can be a matchup nightmare. Hughes leads Union in both rushing and receiving. Hughes ranks among the state’s most prolific runners and receivers with 93 yards per game on the ground and 68 yards per game receiving. His total of 1,448 total yards and 19 combined touchdowns only tells part of Union County’s offensive story.
Senior quarterback Cannon Sheffer is a gifted athlete with a big arm. Sheffer has rackedup 1,387 yards passing and 11 touchdowns through the air. The senior signal-caller has also done damage on the ground with 270 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.
Hughes and Sheffer have also proven to be key cogs in a very good Union defensive machine. Sheffer leads the team in tackles and has two interceptions with 143 return yards and a score. Champion said that Hughes effectively locks down his side of the field as a defensive back.
The Braves are not just a two-man squad. Eight different players have scored touchdowns on offense. The defense features six different players with at least one interception, nine players who have recorded a sack and a whopping 13 different players who have made a tackle behind the line of scrimmage.
Kanye Pollard has over 500 yards rushing with six touchdowns to go with 230 yards receiving and three touchdown receptions. Elijah Baird and Amare Black have combined for 11 sacks and each of them averages nearly nine tackles per game.
Champion knows that his squad has a difficult task ahead. The coaching staff is focused on helping their young team become better football players and is pleased with the growth of their young team as they complete their long journey through this season.
“They have definitely learned some valuable lessons, but still have some growing up to do,” Champion said. “Practice has been good for many weeks now. The kids are seeing their growth and genuinely have a passion to get better. I would rank Union County as one of the best teams we’ve faced this year.”
Wyatt Robins will face the most opportunistic defense he has seen in his young career on Friday. The freshman quarterback has had a great opportunity to expand his knowledge of the game by learning under fire. Shaun Phillips and Logan Smith are two other freshmen that have seen significant playing time on both sides of the ball and led the Calloway County defense for most of the season. The trio and the rest of their young teammates have pleased their coaches with their dramatic improvement.
“The experience they have gained from this season is extremely important for the future,” Champion said. “The things we have seen on film from this group has shown how much the varsity playing time has changed their game. It’s probably the most improvement of any group of players I’ve seen from week 1 to 10.”
Champion also spoke about the goals of his squad as they enter their final game of the 2022 season.
“Our goals for this game are laid out for each of our players,” Champion said. “Each player has a specific goal we have set for them, and as a team, we want to have amazing effort and attitude. Those are the only two things we can control.”
The senior class has been led by John Durham and his surging play down the stretch. Durham has had the best games of his career over the past five weeks and Champion sounded as if he expects at least a few of Durham’s injured classmates to return to action.
“Our seniors are a great group of young men,” Champion said. “They have dealt with several injury setbacks, but we will be glad to see a couple more of them finish out their season in pads.”
