MURRAY  Head Coach Chris Champion and his young Calloway County football team close out their regular season Friday night at Jack D. Rose Stadium. The schedule has been brutal, and the Lakers will face another highly-ranked opponent for their final game of the season as undefeated Union County comes to town for a 7 p.m. kickoff. 

The Braves sport a 9-0 record and a No. 3 ranking in Class 3A after walloping Trigg County last week, 42-7. The Trigg win secured an undefeated district championship for Head Coach Derek Johns’ team a week after a huge win over Paducah Tilghman. 