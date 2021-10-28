MURRAY – Head Coach Chris Champion and his Calloway County Lakers football team will step out of district play for their final regular season game of the 2021. Calloway County travels to Morganfield for a rare Thursday high school football game with their playoff hopes on the line.
Champion told his team at practice earlier in the week that they are in a win-or-go home situation as they approach the final game of the regular season.
“At the end of the game Thursday night,” Champion told his team. “There is only one team standing in the way of us making the playoffs and that team is us.”
Calloway County is locked into a three-way tie for the final two playoff spots in Class 4A District 1 with Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central.
The Lakers (3-6) defeated Madisonville-North Hopkins and dropped a close game to Hopkins County Central as injuries beset the program toward the end of the season. Hopkins County Central defeated Calloway County and lost to Madisonville-North Hopkins giving each of the three teams a 1-2 record against the other teams in the tie. All three teams lost to both Hopkinsville and district champion Logan County.
Union County enters the Thursday night contest with a sparkling 8-1 record. Coach Derek Johns and the Braves have already locked up the Class 3A District 1 championship behind an incredibly efficient offense and an opportunistic defense.
Union’s only blemish came midway through the season when the Braves were beaten 24-14 by Caldwell County at Princeton. That came one week after Union beat Murray High, 53-28, in Morganfield in a game where the Braves surrendered more than 500 yards of total offense, all on the ground, to the Tigers.
At Caldwell, the Braves ran into a balanced attack as the Tigers hurt them on the ground especially with 218 yards on the night to go with 106 through the air.
Since then, the Braves’ rushing defense has become significantly tougher to handle.
Against a decent Crittenden County team, the Braves allowed only 48 yards on the ground, while also showing a strong ability to stop the pass. Union registered one quarterback sack that night and intercepted the Rockets four times in a 50-22 win in Morganfield.
The Braves’ next game was a forfeit victory over next-door neighbor Webster County due to COVID-19 protocols.
Then, the Braves traveled to McRight Field in Paducah and met a pretty good Paducah Tilghman squad that had upended Tennessee power Henry County the previous week in Paducah.
However, the Braves’ new-found defense proved very valuable, holding the Blue Tornado to only 44 rushing yards, while intercepting three passes in a hard-fought 21-19 win in a rematch of last year’s Class 3A state playoff matchup at Morganfield, also resulting in a Union win.
Calloway seemed to be on its way near the halfway point of the season when it evened its mark at 2-2 with an impressive win against Marshall County. That, though, is when injuries began to mount during a loss at Mayfield. However, the Lakers responded and found a way to beat Madisonville-North Hopkins in an entertaining game at Murray that Calloway pulled out in the final minutes.
Calloway has had hard luck since beating Madsonville-North Hopkins in its district opener. The most bitter pill came in a game against Hopkins County Central in which the Lakers watched a chance to start district play 2-0 disappear at the end.
The Storm put together a late drive after the Lakers had several chances to increase a lead throughout the game to win, 30-29. Hopkins County Central ended that drive with a touchdown in the final 10 seconds, then added a two-point conversion pass to take the lead at Jack D. Rose Stadium.
That was followed by losses to Hopkinsvlle and Logan County on the road.
Kickoff at Baker Field in Morganfield is set for 7 tonight.
