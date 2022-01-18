BRIENSBURG — The Calloway County Lakers returned to regular-season action Monday afternoon after a trip to the Kentucky 2A Championships Boys Basketball State Tournament last week.
The Lakers got a huge 34- point, 12-rebound effort from Zach Hudgin and pulled away from the home-standing Christian Fellowship Eagles for a 91-57 victory.
Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s squad (11-7) shared the ball well against the pesky Eagles (7-6). The Lakers’ passing led to a 52% day from the field overall and 38% from behind the 3-point line. Calloway registered 22 assists on 36 made shots. Kanyon Franklin led the way with nine assists, while Jonah Butler dished out six dimes to go with his nine points and five steals for the Lakers.
“Anytime you have a game with 22 assists, it’s a good night,” Cleaver said. “We moved the ball great.”
Calloway continued the hot shooting that kept them in the state tournament game against Mason County until the final possession. The Lakers knocked down 13 of their 34 3-point attempts Monday. Hudgin made the 2A State Championship All-Tournament Team and built on that outing by draining six of nine shots from behind the arc.
“Zach really had it going on both ends with 34 and 12,” Cleaver said.
The first quarter ended with CFS matching Calloway possession for possession until the Lakers closed the frame with a 20-16 lead. In the second quarter, the Lakers picked up the defensive intensity and forced several Eagle turnovers. The defensive pressure allowed Calloway to get out in transition as they pulled away for a 48-28 halftime lead.
The big halftime lead did not cause the Lakers to lose any of their focus and intensity. By the end of the third quarter, the lead had ballooned to 31 points at 76-45.
“I was curious to see our energy level tonight after the 2A,” Cleaver said. “I really like what I saw.”
Cleaver’s team was playing without its leading scorer and fourth-leading scorer as Eli Finley (16 ppg) and Conner Lockhart (9 ppg) were not available. Hudgin obviously picked up a lot of the scoring but Matthew Ray finished with 14, Aidan Clinton joined Butler with nine points, while Drew Hudgin scored eight points and Will Duncan finished with seven. Drew Hudgin and Duncan also contributed six rebounds as Calloway outrebounded CFS, 41-29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.