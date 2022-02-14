MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers and Marshall County Marshals were deadlocked at 52-52 with three minutes left in their final district game of the season on Friday.
Calloway’s Eli Finley then calmly sized up his man, used a hesitation move and got to his spot at the right elbow before elevating above the defender and burying a mid-range jump shot. Finley’s shot gave the Lakers a lead they would never relinquish on their way to a 65-56 victory at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Finley’s go-ahead basket was the last field-goal attempt of the game for the Lakers (.15-12 overall and 4-2 in 4th District play) He and fellow freshman Jonah Butler combined to make all eight of their free-throw attempts down the stretch, while seniors Matthew Ray and Kanyon Franklin made three of their six attempts from the charity stripe in the closing minutes. Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s squad knocked down 22 of its 26 free throws in the game to help secure the win.
The Lakers struggled out of the gate and shot a paltry 18% from the field in the first quarter. All three of their made field goals came from 3-point territory. Butler added two free throws to two Zach Hudgin triples from the right corner and a Finley bomb from the top of the key. Those efforts enabled Calloway to stay attached to the Marshals (17-10, 3-3 in district) as it trailed 14-11 as the opening frame came to a close.
Calloway was able turned that three-point deficit into a 27-24 lead by halftime. Ray and Finley combined to score 10 points as the Lakers went on a 10-2 run over a three-minute span in the second quarter. The Marshals clawed back to within one but Will Duncan snatched an offensive rebound and found Finley for a mid-range jumper at the buzzer.
The second half was a back- and-forth affair until the final march to the free-throw line to close out the game. Finley’s big shot was set up by a huge basket from Butler. The Lakers were nursing a one-point lead, 47-46, and Butler was standing in front of his team’s bench with just over five minutes left in the game and called for the ball. He launched a smooth-looking jumper from 30 feet which dropped through the net and sent the home crowd into a frenzy.
Ray seemed to be wired from the opening tip and his energy could be felt throughout the gym. The Calloway forward proved to be a tough matchup for the Marshals as he finished with a 17-point, 16-rebound double-double.
Finley scored a game-high 19 points to go along with six rebounds. Butler connected on all eight of his free-throw attempts, while contributing 15 points and five rebounds. Butler’s length caused problems for the Marshall guards he defended as well.
The Lakers got a total team effort in a relatively well-played game from both teams. Zach Hudgin contributed eight points and six rebounds while Franklin had nine rebounds and three points.
“Eli came up big down the stretch for us tonight,” Cleaver said. “His ability to put the ball in the hole is special and he added six big rebounds. Jonah and Mathew’s ability to change shots at the basket on defense and their rebounding was a key component to our win tonight. I thought Jonah’s ability to score at all three levels was on display as well. 22 of 26 from the stripe was great for our team. This was a great team win for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.