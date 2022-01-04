MURRAY — Calloway County Boys Basketball Head Coach Brad Cleaver recently asked Matthew Ray to focus on rebounding and let the rest of his game flow from his work on the boards.
Cleaver’s senior All-Purchase Player did just that on Monday night as his 20 rebounds led to 11 points, including a vicious put-back slam dunk. More importantly, it led to a thrilling 54-51 victory for his Calloway County Lakers over the visiting Carlisle County Comets at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Ray’s dominant performance on the glass was necessary for the Lakers’ chances for beating the Comets. Cleaver knows that for his team to compete in the postseason Ray is going to have to prove to be one of the region’s best rebounders.
“Matt is playing really well for the Lakers (8-6) right now and may be the best rebounder in the region,” Cleaver said. “He had 20 boards tonight! We shifted his focus from scoring to rebounding and he has taken off since.”
Carlisle came into The Jeff sporting an impressive 8-2 record. Head Coach Brian O’Neill brought with him a Comets team led by Garrett Hayden. Hayden entered the night averaging 30 points and seven rebounds per game, including a 70 point outburst against Paducah Tilghman in the first week of the season.
The Lakers tasked Kanyon Franklin with making things difficult for Hayden and, while Hayden finished with 34 of the Comets 51 points, it took him 31 field-goal attempts to reach his average.
Franklin spent most of his time on the floor trying to keep the ball out of Hayden’s hands. The toughness of the senior point guard led to one of the biggest plays of the night.
With four minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Lakers were stuck in a back-and-forth affair when Hayden buried a deep three-pointer to give Carlisle the lead at 42-41. Eli Finley got to his spot just seconds later and buried a mid-range jump shot for two of his team-high 27 points. Finley’s basket put Calloway County ahead 43-42 and it looked like the lead would see-saw back and forth for the rest of the night.
That is when Franklin shot the gap as the Comets tried to get the ball to their leading scorer. Franklin intercepted the pass and quickly converted his steal into a layup on the other end.
Cleaver had high praise for his senior point guard.
“Franklin is our motor,” Cleaver said, “And he never stops competing! Huge steal tonight late!”
Franklin’s big play put Calloway County up 45-42 and forced a Carlisle timeout. Cleaver had his team run a motion offense on their next possession for nearly two minutes. The Calloway execution was outstanding and a weary Carlisle team chased them in vain until Finley got loose for a wide-open layup on the left side of the floor with just over a minute left.
The Lakers made seven out of eight free throws over the final minute to secure the win as the Comets fought until the very end.
Conner Lockhart clinched the victory by knocking down the final two free throws of the night for Calloway with just seconds remaining. Finley was outstanding in the final stanza as he made all four of his shot attempts and all four of his free throws to help the Calloway seniors lead their team to the big win.
