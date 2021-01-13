MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers boys basketball team opened the home portion of their 2020-21 schedule on Tuesday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium as Graves County came to visit.
With an already inexperienced squad missing leading scorer Evan Garrison for the second straight game, the Lakers needed someone to provide energy and toughness. Juniors Zach Hudgin, Matthew Ray, and Kanyon Franklin stepped up at different times throughout the game to provide what the Lakers needed. It wasn’t enough to hold off a late Graves County charge though as the Eagles went on an 11-3 run with five minutes left to pull away from the Lakers for a 53-48 win.
Calloway senior Jackson Chapman started the game off right for the Lakers as he knocked down a three-point shot for the Lakers’ first points of the night. Laker Head Coach Brad Cleaver watched as his team struggled to make shots from the perimeter after that, though, as Calloway missed its next six shots. All six of those Laker shots came from behind the three-point line and would prove to be a harbinger of things to come.
Calloway opened the game in a zone defense that caused Graves issues on its end of the court. The zone was active and forced the Eagles into several bad shots in the first half of action.
Graves’ John Brown kept the Eagles close by crashing the offensive glass to create extra scoring opportunities for his team. Brown finished the game with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Brown and the Eagles were able to stay close, though, thanks in large part to their advantage on the offensive glass.
After going 1-of-7 from the three-point line to start the game, Calloway became more patient on the offensive end of the floor and started attacking the basket. The new-found aggressiveness enabled the Lakers to finish in the paint and maintain a slim lead throughout most of the first half. As the half came to a close, Calloway held the lead at 21-20.
The game remained a back-and-forth affair until the Eagles went on their big scoring run with five minutes left in the game. The final push from the Eagles started after they came out of a timeout and continued through two more timeouts as Calloway struggled to score. During the final stretch, the Lakers again went 1-of-7 from behind the arc as Graves pushed the lead out to 53-43 with just a few seconds to go. Laker senior Jarrett Darnell ended the game with a three at the buzzer for the final margin.
Hudgin led the Lakers in scoring with 14 points, while Matthew Ray contributed nine points and 11 rebounds.
Their efforts were not enough, though, as rebounding proved to be the deciding factor in the game. The Lakers’ first-shot field goal percentage defense was effective, but the Eagles corralled almost 50% of their misses.
“We had trouble keeping them off of the offensive boards all night,” Cleaver said. “I really thought that was the difference in the game.”
Next up for Calloway is a date with Marshall County on Friday at 7:30 p.m. as the Marshals visit Jeffrey.
