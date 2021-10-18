HOPKINSVILLE —When it rains it pours. The Calloway County Lakers traveled to Hopkinsville to take on the Hopkinsville Tigers in a critical Class 4A District 1 showdown Friday night.
Rain fell as predicted, but it was the Tigers that poured it on as the beleaguered Lakers tried in vain to stay in the contest before bowing out 59-3.
Coach Chris Champion’s Calloway squad was already down a couple of key players before taking the field at The Stadium of Champions and then lost starting quarterback Kanyon Franklin on the first drive of the third quarter. Franklin left the field under his own power, but never returned to the game. Timarian Bledsoe entered the night as Calloway County’s leading rusher, but was not able to play. Without Bledsoe, things went from bad to worse for the Lakers after Franklin exited the game.
Carter Tuder replaced Franklin with his team trailing 36-3 and facing one of the best pass rushes in the state. Tuder dropped back to pass on his first play from scrimmage. Hopkinsville’s Daisjuan Mercer intercepted the Tuder offering and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six gave Hopkinsville a 43-3 lead and enacted the “running clock” with 10:55 left in the third quarter.
Field position was a critical factor in the game from the start. Hopkinsville began their first drive from the Calloway 46-yard line after a pooch kick by the Lakers. The Tigers only needed three plays to get the ball into the end zone. Quarterback, Treyvon Jefferson took a bad snap and turned it into a 28-yard touchdown run to cap the drive.
That was the first of seven Hopkinsville possessions that began inside Calloway territory. The Tigers scored eight touchdowns and only one of those came on a drive that started in their own territory.
The Lakers responded to the early touchdown by marching down the field. Franklin and running back Johnathan Durham led a balanced Calloway offense on an 11-play drive that took more than five minutes off the clock. Oscar Avila finished the possession with a 34-yard field goal for the Lakers and Hopkinsville held a 7-3 lead with 5 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter.
The Tigers with their only touchdown drive from their own side of the field was a 76-yard drive that took nine plays and resulted in a 3-yard touchdown run by Jaiden Dillard and a 14-3 lead.
The Lakers were held to a three-and-out on their next possession and things started to get out of hand. A bad snap was fumbled by Franklin as he dropped back to punt and the Tigers recovered the fumble to set up a drive from the Calloway 20-yard line. Dillard punched it in from 2 yards out, pushing the score to 21-3.
Franklin dropped back to pass on 3rd-and-15 on the next Calloway possession. Franklin fired the ball over the middle and Mercer snagged the first of his two interceptions on the night. Mercer returned the ball deep into Lakers’ territory, setting up another Jefferson touchdown run to put the Tigers up 27-3 with just under eight minutes left in the first half.
Calloway’s issues snapping the football on the soggy field became more troublesome. Avila came in to punt from the Lakers 10 and the snap went through the end zone for a safety. The two points pushed the lead out to 29-3.
After the free kick, Hopkinsville started on Calloway’s side of the field once again. This time, it only took the Tigers one play to score as Jefferson unleashed a long throw to Mercer for a 46-yard touchdown pass and a 36-3 lead.
The silver lining to the storm from Friday night is that the Lakers got some of their inexperienced players on the field in a game situation. Unofficially, Durham ran for 28 yards to lead the Calloway County rushing attack, while Franklin managed 53 yards passing before leaving the game. Christian McIntosh tacked on 24 yards rushing.
Calloway County dropped to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the district as the clock ran out on a 58-3 Hopkinsville victory.
