DRAFFENVILLE — The Calloway County Lakers trailed by one point with less than two minutes to go at Marshall County Friday night when Lakers senior forward Matthew Ray missed a shot.
But Zach Hudgin snatched the offensive rebound away from the Marshals and put the ball in the basket to give Calloway County a 58-57 lead. The Lakers refused to relinquish their lead the rest of the way as they made big plays and pressure-packed free throws down the stretch to secure a crucial 4th District boys basketball victory by a score of 64-61 at Reed Conder Gymnasium.
Marshall committed an illegal screen to turn the ball over on the possession after Hudgin’s big putback. Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s squad (12-7 overall, 3-1 in district play) then ran their offense to perfection. With the Marshals (12-7, 0-2 district) switching on defense, Jonah Butler got the switch he wanted and attacked the basket aggressively, cashing in at the rim to move the Calloway lead to 60-57 with a minute left.
Head Coach Terry Birdsong’s Marshall team then executed on their offensive end and appeared to have an easy layup. Hudgin did not give up on the play though and swatted the attempt away. Hudgin’s big block eventually led to the Lakers’ Kanyon Franklin being fouled.
Franklin entered the game 50% from the foul line, but the senior proved his mettle as he calmly sank both shots to move the Calloway lead to 62-57 with 37 seconds left.
Birdsong recently won his 500th game and his Marshals were not going to just give the game to the Lakers. Marshall answered with a quick basket to pull back within 62-59.
Marshall called a timeout with to set up their full-court press. Cleaver’s squad executed their press offense and Franklin easily secured the ball before being fouled. Franklin once again buried both of his attempts from the charity stripe to move the lead back out to five points at 64-59.
Every basketball fan knows that free-throw shooting can be critical to a team’s success. The prevailing wisdom was that Marshall would have a huge advantage at the line over the Lakers. Marshall entered the game as one of the best free-throw shooting teams in the state at 79% on the season to Calloway’s 68%.
The Lakers were also without one of the best free-throw shooters in Kentucky, as well as their leading scorer, as Eli Finley missed the game with an injury. Conner Lockhart, the Lakers’ fourth-leading scorer and fourth-best free throw-shooter, also missed the game due to injury. Calloway didn’t seem to miss a beat, though, and converted 18 of its 23 attempts at the foul line to overcome a 20-of-21 effort from the Marshals.
The Lakers trailed by two at the end of the first quarter but the Marshals’ lead would not last long. Drew Hudgin scored five straight points to start the second quarter and give the Lakers an 18-15 lead. This included Drew’s first 3-pointer of the season. The Lakers would maintain the lead until the final dramatic minutes.
Everyone who stepped on the court Friday night for Calloway seemed to make big plays. Ray led the way with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Butler had a double-double of his own with 14 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and three blocked shots in his most complete game of the season. Franklin finished with 12 points and a stellar defensive game.
“Gutsy performance by our guys,” Cleaver said. “Winning plays by everyone tonight! That was a big district game.”
Calloway moved to 12-7 overall and 3-1 in district play. The Lakers will secure the district championship if they can manage to defeat Marshall County and Murray when they host them at Jeffrey Gymnasium later in the season.
