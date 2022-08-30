MURRAY — The sun was shining brought on Murray High School’s old Kentucky home Saturday morning as Coach Emily Chipman’s cross country teams hosted the annual Murray Tiger Meet.
Competitors from 15 teams from Kentucky and Tennessee braved the heat and humidity to traverse the 5K course. Runners from Calloway County and Murray High competed for team and individual honors with the Lakers boys claiming the runner-up spot, while the Murray High girls team finished third. Coach Jonathan Grooms’ Lady Lakers did not have enough competitors available to vie for team honors while the Murray High boys claimed sixth place.
Daniel Puckett of Calloway dueled with Trigg County’s Austin Cavanaugh over the entire course. The battle between two of the state’s top runners in Class 2A ended with Puckett as the runner-up to Cavanaugh. Landon McCartney finished in eighth, while Dominic Cashion claimed the final spot in the top 10 to give Calloway three of the top 10 finishers.
Ezra Foote and Nathan Puckett were the final two scorers for the Lakers as they came in 22nd and 30th respectively. Gary Rogers (43rd), Isaac Martin (46th), Aiden Grooms (54th), Micah Patton (58th), Cesar Villeda (66th) and Corban Henshaw (93rd) also competed for Calloway as the Lakers earned second place in the team standings.
Luke Tompkins finished just outside of the top 10 with an 11th-place finish as he led Murray High. Noble Kieffer came in 33rd and Chris Bloomdahl snagged a 40th-place finish, while Matthew Ashlock and Owen Riddle also scored for the Tigers by crossing the finish line in 59th and 60th. Cullen Larkin and Jack Stiff finished right behind Riddle in 63rd and 65th, respectively. Thomas Bucy (75th), Cameron Davis (78th), Gavin Gorman (86th) and Travis Tucker (98th) also finished the race for Chipman’s squad.
Murray High’s Leah Jenkins claimed a medal with a fifth-place finish. Jenkins led five Lady Tiger runners in the top-35.
Sophia Spier crossed the finish line just ahead of teammate Marlee Riddle as the pair finished 20th and 21st. Jade Green (31st) and Meg Robinson (33rd) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Tigers. Madelyn Myers (42nd), Macey Collier (50th), Kai Felts (55th), and Zoey Mason (61st) also finished the race for Murray High.
Reese Settle led three Calloway County medalists with a third-place finish. Sadie Lilly and Vayla Carlisle gave the Lady Lakers three runners in the top seven by finishing in sixth and seventh place, respectively. Makenzie Price was the final finisher for Grooms’ Calloway squad as she came in 45th.
In middle school action, Guervenson Binfield-Smith claimed the boys’ title with his brother Steeven Binfield-Smith earning runner-up honors for Murray Middle. Roman Carlisle claimed a medal for Calloway County Middle with a sixth-place finish. Bella Norsworthy and Mirielle Gupton came in third place and fifth place, respectively as they each earned medals for Calloway Middle. Holly Green was the top finisher for Murray Middle with a 17th-place showing.
