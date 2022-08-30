MURRAY — The sun was shining brought on Murray High School’s old Kentucky home Saturday morning as Coach Emily Chipman’s cross country teams hosted the annual Murray Tiger Meet. 

Competitors from 15 teams from Kentucky and Tennessee braved the heat and humidity to traverse the 5K course.  Runners from Calloway County and Murray High competed for team and individual honors with the Lakers boys claiming the runner-up spot, while the Murray High girls team finished third. Coach Jonathan Grooms’ Lady Lakers did not have enough competitors available to vie for team honors while the Murray High boys claimed sixth place.