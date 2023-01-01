Butler layup

Jonah Butler finishes at the rim for Calloway County earlier this season. Butler secured his second triple-double of the season to lead the Lakers to the championship of the Murray Bank Hardwood Classic.

 ROB CROSS/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Calloway County’s Jonah Butler turned the championship game Friday of The Murray Bank Hardwood Classic into his own personal block party to help lead his team to a 71-61 victory over St. Benedict at Auburndale out of the Memphis area.

Butler swatted away 10 of the Eagles' shot attempts and secured his second triple-double of the season with 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Fellow sophomore Eli Finley posted 29 points and six rebounds to help Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s squad capture the championship at Jeffrey Gymnasium with an 11-3 record to start the season.