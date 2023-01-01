MURRAY — Calloway County’s Jonah Butler turned the championship game Friday of The Murray Bank Hardwood Classic into his own personal block party to help lead his team to a 71-61 victory over St. Benedict at Auburndale out of the Memphis area.
Butler swatted away 10 of the Eagles' shot attempts and secured his second triple-double of the season with 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Fellow sophomore Eli Finley posted 29 points and six rebounds to help Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s squad capture the championship at Jeffrey Gymnasium with an 11-3 record to start the season.
“We definitely had some stand-out performances in the championship game of a tournament that included some of Tennessee and Kentucky's top teams,” Cleaver said. “Eli Finley is a one-man press breaker that makes scoring look easy and Jonah Butler’s triple-double and only four assists shy of a quadruple-double are truly unheard of. You partner those performances with the most underrated player in Region 1 in Conner Lockhart, Aidan Clinton’s ability to shoot the three, and then toss in the breakout year of Cole Lockhart, Stephen Lane and Kolt Bazzell. Every player contributed in a big way this week to defend our Murray Bank Hardwood Classic Championship.”
St. Benedict entered the game ranked 10th among the Division II Class AA teams in the state of Tennessee while sporting a 10-2 record. The Eagles are led by a trio of high-scoring guards including Damion Cox. Cox is rated by at least one recruiting service as the second-best sophomore in the city of Memphis.
Friday afternoon, the two teams got the title tilt off to a blistering start. Marcus Gray buried a three-pointer on St. Benedict's first possession before Conner Lockhart and Finley knocked down back-to-back threes to give Calloway its first lead.
Cox scored three of his 16 points on a 26-foot jumper on the next possession. Laker sharpshooter Aidan Clinton got loose for a three-pointer before Gray collected three more of his 18 points to pull the Eagles into a 9-9 tie just two minutes into the game. The hot start continued for both squads as they each finished the opening quarter 8-of-12 from the field. Calloway made five of their seven attempts from long range, while the Eagles connected on four of five from behind the arc. Cox pumped in nine points for St. Benedict, while Finley scored 10 in the frame but it was an old-fashioned three-point play from Cole Lockhart that gave the Lakers a 22-20 lead as the quarter came to a close.
Cleaver changed his defense in the second quarter and the move paid dividends. The matchup zone of the Lakers threw the Eagles off balance as they were limited to 30% from the field in the second quarter as the Lakers claimed a 32-27 halftime lead.
Both teams struggled to find any offensive rhythm in the third quarter. Kylon Jones came alive for St. Benedict, though, and scored 11 of his team-high 23 points in the quarter to help give the Eagles a 40-39 lead with three minutes left in the frame. The lead was short-lived, however, as Butler sprang into action, ripping down an offensive rebound and finding a cutting Lane for a layup and a 41-40 Laker lead.
Fourth-quarter action began with the Lakers clinging to a 44-42 lead, but Butler was just beginning to impact the game. Cox made a brilliant drive to the basket on St. Benedict's first possession but Butler denied him at the rim.
Cox was the first guest to arrive at “Butler’s Block Party” but certainly would not be the last. Invitations went out to Gray and Jones as well. On the next possession, Butler blocked another Cox offering and a put-back attempt by Gray before swatting away a shot by Jones a few seconds later.
Eagles Head Coach Joshua Weeden called a timeout after a slashing Butler scored on a finger roll at the rim to give the Lakers a 49-42 lead. Soon, Butler recorded his fifth block in the Eagles' first seven possessions of the final quarter. Conner Lockhart buried a three-pointer from the left corner to move the lead to double digits at 52-42.
Cleaver’s squad made 12 straight free throws down the stretch to seal the win. The Lakers connected on 23 of their 32 free-throw attempts while outrebounding the Eagles, 31-19. Finley and Butler were named to the All-Tournament Team.
“We are growing as a team quickly and it is fun to watch,” Cleaver said. “Our team chemistry is special on the floor and in the locker room. I must admit that I am pretty excited about this bunch!”
