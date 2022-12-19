Crosstown boys

Murray High’s Drew May ((2) and Calloway County's Jonah Butler battle for a rebound Saturday night at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — When the Calloway County Lakers eventually showed up to the CFSB Center Saturday night, they locked down the Murray High Tigers and took the first Murray Bank Crosstown Classic rivalry matchup of the season, 50-34, partly due to outscoring the Tigers by a 45-24 count after the first quarter. 

Laker sophomore guard Eli Finley iced the game in the fourth quarter by hitting his final eight free-throw attempts. Calloway improved to 7-1 on the season by winning its opener in 4th District play, while the defending Region 1 champion Tigers dropped to 4-4 and now sit 0-2 in district play.