MURRAY — When the Calloway County Lakers eventually showed up to the CFSB Center Saturday night, they locked down the Murray High Tigers and took the first Murray Bank Crosstown Classic rivalry matchup of the season, 50-34, partly due to outscoring the Tigers by a 45-24 count after the first quarter.
Laker sophomore guard Eli Finley iced the game in the fourth quarter by hitting his final eight free-throw attempts. Calloway improved to 7-1 on the season by winning its opener in 4th District play, while the defending Region 1 champion Tigers dropped to 4-4 and now sit 0-2 in district play.
“Everybody circles this game on the schedule, the Crosstown Classic, with two good teams going at it,” said Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver. “I thought our guys played very well. I watched them grow on the floor tonight, as well. I’ve got a young group and I was really proud of them.”
Murray High’s front court duo of Lincoln English and Zavion Carman started the game strong for the Tigers, scoring four points apiece as Murray High led, 10-5, after the first quarter. At the same time, Calloway looked hesitant and unsure how to attack the Tigers’ halfcourt trapping defense that contributed to the Lakers only going 1-of-11 from the field.
That changed in the second quarter as 3-point shots started falling for the Lakers, while Murray High’s offense started to fall off. Thanks to a trifecta of deep shots from guards Aiden Clinton and Conner Lockhart, as well as forward Cole Lockhart, the Lakers turned the tables on the Tigers, outscoring them 13-6, to take an 18-16 lead into halftime.
The tone for the rest of the game had been set as the second half saw the Lakers continue to frustrate the Tigers with their defensive intensity, while the shots just stopped falling for the Tigers. Murray High was only able to muster nine points in each of the two final quarters. Point guard Drew May tried to spark the Tigers in the third quarter with six points, but the Lakers’ Conner Lockhart drained two 3-pointers to match May’s scoring output.
As the Lakers started pulling further and further ahead, the fouls on the Tigers started piling up, and the Lakers calmly sank 15-of-19 shots from the charity stripe in the second half, 12-for-15 in the final quarter. Finley was 9-for-10 by himself.
“First off, I want to give all the glory to God for giving us the opportunity to play the game we love,” said Finley, who finished with 21 points. “We had a great team win and it took big performances from all of our guys. I was fortunate to be in the position to knock some easy ones down to help our team close out the game.”
Murray High continues to go without guard Grant Whitaker, a Kentucky Junior All-Stars selection, who also was named to the All-Kentucky State Tournament Team for his efforts in March at Rupp Arena. Whitaker could only watch Saturday from the bench with a lingering wrist injury.
“I felt like in the first half, we played how we wanted to play,” said Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis. “Defensively, we were really good. Offensively, we got some good things around the basket. In the second half, we had a spurt where we just couldn’t score the ball and they started to make some shots and I thought that was the difference in the game.”
Conner Lockhart backed Finley with 12 points for the Lakers, while Cole Lockhart had eight. Sophomore guard/forward Jonah Butler had four points, but also added 10 rebounds.
English led the way for Murray High with 10 points, Wilson and May each had eight and Carman had six points coupled with 12 rebounds.
