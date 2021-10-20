MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers and head coach Chris Champion travel to Russellville to take on district leader Logan County on Friday. The Lakers control their own playoff destiny as a win over the 6-3 Cougars could give the Lakers the three seed in the playoffs. A loss to Logan County will likely send Calloway County into a three-way tie for the final two playoff spots.
The Lakers will look to put last week’s blowout loss at Hopkinsville in their rear-view mirror. The Lakers were completely outgunned against the Tigers and left the Stadium of Champions with a 59-3 loss. That defeat dropped Champion’s Calloway County squad to a 3-5 overall record and 1-2 in Class 4A District 1 action.
Hopkinsville took the opening kickoff and returned it into Calloway County territory. The Tigers ran three plays to take the early 7-0 lead and never looked back.
Field position was critical in the loss as eight Hopkinsville possessions started in Lakers territory. Seven of those possessions led directly to Hopkinsville touchdowns as the Tigers took full advantage of the short field.
Injuries and the rainy weather may have played a role in the Lakers’ defeat, as well. Calloway County played without leading rusher Timarian Bledsoe for the entire game last week. Bledsoe suffered an injury the previous week against Hopkins County Central.
On the first drive of the third quarter, senior quarterback Kanyon Franklin went down with an injury, but walked off of the field under his own power. Franklin was replaced by Carter Tuder. Tuder threw an interception on his first play in the game and the speedy Daisjuan Mercer of Hopkinsville returned it for a touchdown. The score initiated the running clock and the game was out of reach.
The Lakers would need Franklin and Bledsoe at full speed to pull off the upset at Logan County on Friday night. The Cougars have already claimed at least a tie for the district championship with a 3-0 district record heading into the final week of district play. The championship comes in large part because of a 13-12 victory at Hopkinsville on Sept. 24.
A run-heavy offense allows Logan County to control the game and wear down their opponent’s defense. The Cougars average 211 yards rushing per game and feature five runners who have scored multiple touchdowns. Those five guys have carried the ball every game this season and average between 12 and 81 yards per game on the ground.
Ryan Rayno leads the way for Logan County with 651 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on the ground this season. Raybo averages a hefty 7.6 yards per carry. Wyatt Blake and quarterback Davin Yates have combined for 83 yards per game on the ground and 10 rushing touchdowns for the vaunted Cougar ground game.
Yates leads an efficient passing attack that isn’t used often but is utilized effectively. Yates has completed 65% of his passes on the season and thrown for eight touchdowns. Blake is the favorite target of Yates and has hauled in half of the quarterback’s completed passes this season. Blake has snagged five touchdown passes.
The dominant offensive line and running game of Logan County allows them to control the clock and wear down their opponents. Their style also means that possessions for the opposing offense may be limited.
Calloway County will have to be efficient and utilize their balanced offensive attack to move the ball against the Cougars. Champion may have found another capable runner in Johnathan Durham as he has gained valuable experience in the past two weeks. The playmaking ability of Price Aycock and Drew Hudgin could be huge for any Calloway County upset hopes. Franklin and crew must take care of the ball and finish drives in the end zone.
Karsten Starks, Logan Emery, and the rest of the Calloway County defense are going to be called upon to slow down the Cougars’ running game. The Lakers have given up over 1,500 yards rushing on the season, but have had a couple of games where they have effectively slowed down very good running backs.
Calloway County and Logan County will take to the field at Cougar Stadium in Russellville for a 7 p.m. kickoff in the final district contest for both teams.
