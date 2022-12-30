MURRAY — Calloway County scored six points off a technical foul after Webster County had cut a big lead to only 10 points in the fourth quarter to propel itself to a 67-47 win Thursday night in The Murray Bank Hardwood Classic at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
The win now puts Calloway (10-3) in the title game at 4:30 this afternoon against St. Benedict’s of Auburndale out of the Memphis area.
Calloway had built a 48-31 lead after three quarters against the Trojans (6-6) after leading by seven points at halftime. Then, Webster cut the lead to 10 points early in the fourth quarter when its bench was called for a technical foul. Conner Lockhart (14 points and eight rebounds) then hit the two technical free throws, as well as the two free throws for when he was fouled earlier. Calloway then scored a basket for a six-point possession that essentially sealed the win,
Guard Eli Finley had 23 points and six rebounds to lead the Lakers, while forward Cole Lockhart, who scored the first seven points of the game, ended with 13 points. Forward Jonah Butler only had four points but claimed 13 boards.
Webster was led by guard/forward Dashawn Murphy with 12 points.
