Cole Lockhart vs. Collegiate

Calloway County's Cole Lockhart brings the ball into frontcourt Wednesday against Louisville Collegiate at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Calloway County scored six points off a technical foul after Webster County had cut a big lead to only 10 points in the fourth quarter to propel itself to a 67-47 win Thursday night in The Murray Bank Hardwood Classic at Jeffrey Gymnasium.

The win now puts Calloway (10-3) in the title game at 4:30 this afternoon against St. Benedict’s of Auburndale out of the Memphis area.